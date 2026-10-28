Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato go way back. Though their closest link in our cultural consciousnesses is without a doubt the Disney Channel — where they established themselves as two of the biggest teen stars of the aughts — their relationship actually began even earlier. The two first met as mere tots, co-starring on Barney & Friends; and, in the nearly 25 years since, have experienced the highs and lows that characterize the closest friendships. And now, to the delight of millennials everywhere, Delena has reunited — and they’re celebrating their bond with a new Rare Beauty launch and campaign.

Launching Oct. 28, the Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle includes two top-selling Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Blushes (Hope, a nude mauve, and the beige-peach Virtue) alongside a Soft Pinch Blush Brush. In celebration of the collab, Gomez and Lovato reunited for a very Princess Protection Program-themed campaign. That includes an image of the duo perched atop suitcases — Gomez with her face in her hands, Lovato in an updated take on a yellow ball gown — reminiscent of the beloved DCOM’s movie poster.

“Selena and I have shared a lot of memories over the years since childhood, so being able to connect in this way, in a campaign that feels so nostalgic to both of us, is such a full-circle moment,” Lovato said in a statement. “I’ve loved her liquid blush since she launched the brand, so this was really fun to work on. Being on set together felt like we were back in our old bedrooms making YouTube videos and playing with makeup.”

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“The experiences I’ve shared with Demi are truly unique. Coming together for this campaign was a beautiful reminder of that history and a chance to celebrate who we are today,” Gomez said in a statement. “One and the same… always.” ​

The Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Bundle ($50) is available now on RareBeauty.com.