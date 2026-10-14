Jenna Ortega is very, very cool. I mean that in the slang sense of the word, of course (never forget when Wednesday’s “Goo Goo Muck” dance had the internet in a chokehold), but also in a more literal sense. While I’ll leave it up to the seasonal color analysis crew to decide whether the actor is a deep autumn or true winter, it’s undeniable that she’s drawn toward chilly jewel tones, silvery metallics, and, of course, black — and she wears them well. Her latest icy inspo? A greige-y nude lip that married a very 2016 tone with a very 2026 finish.

Ortega wore the lip in question to an Oct. 14 photo call for her new film, Klara And The Sun, held in London. While the cool brown color evoked the matte liquid lipsticks that were everywhere in 2016, makeup artist Melanie Inglessis brought the look into today with the finish: Soft, slightly sheer, and hydrated, without being glossy or too wet-looking. It paired perfectly with the rest of the visage, which included subtle micro-winged eyeliner and a sheer, illuminated base that allowed the actor’s famous freckles to shine through; call it “no-makeup makeup with an edge.”

For hair, stylist Cesar Deleon Ramirez gave Ortega a slightly undone, pump-up ponytail (which, along with the eyeliner, enhanced the slight ‘60s vibe of her colorblocked dress). On her fingertips, the star opted for a soft, milky white manicure.

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Ortega isn’t the only celebrity to wear a cool nude lip in recent months; back in September, Florence Pugh donned a similar tone in Venice. One more and we’ll have ourselves a veritable trend.