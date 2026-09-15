Selena Gomez has been seeing the online chatter about her 2016 vibes, and she’s seemingly taken notes. At the 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night, the Rare Beauty founder embraced the aesthetics of her younger self, opting for a figure-hugging strapless dress covered in geometric gold plating.

The star’s longtime stylist, Erin Walsh, curated the custom Louis Vuitton design, accessorizing the metallic number with a surplus of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Gomez’s glittering stack included the 18-carat yellow gold Bird on a Rock diamond earrings, the matching Bird on a Rock bracelet, a Jean Schlumberger ring, and a vintage ring — not to mention her marquise-cut diamond engagement ring.

She also unmistakably looked similar to the Emmy statue — perhaps a physical manifestation to have her show, Only Murders In The Building, take home the award for Best Comedy Series this evening. The look is also reminiscent of styles she wore a decade ago, back when she typically opted for tighter, flashier ensembles. At last year’s Emmy Awards, the actor also wore Louis Vuitton, but instead opted for a looser-fitting red column dress — a silhouette she’s regularly been reaching for over the last several years. She also wore various Tiffany & Co. diamonds then, with this year’s look cementing her relationship with the luxury brand.

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Gomez has had a longstanding relationship with Louis Vuitton in particular. In 2016, the multihyphenate signed a deal to be the French label’s latest campaign face. That same year, she attended her third Met Gala, wearing a white ankle-length dress embellished with silver studs and layered under a leather harness-bra hybrid by Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière for the event’s “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” theme.

Although Gomez wasn’t personally nominated at this year’s ceremony, she serves not just as a performer on Only Murders In The Building, but also as a dominant producer, making the night extra special for the star.