COVID-19 has meant a total upending of not only your routines, but of the rituals that are part of the larger culture. Wearing masks, self-isolation, and socially distanced activities only scratch the surface of the changes. But, though life may feel decidedly different right now, there are still moments of happiness — silver linings like births, engagements, and elopements that bring light into the lives of those involved. Demi Lovato’s engagement (and her stunning ring) are reason to celebrate now.

The 27-year-old “I Love Me” singer took to Instagram to announce her engagement to actor Max Ehrich. “I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” the newly minted fiancée shared in her post, which included photos from moments just after the pair cemented their engagement. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand, but luckily you did too.” The artist went on to say that other than her parents, she had “never felt so unconditionally loved” by the 29-year-old actor, who stars in Netflix’s Walk. Ride. Road. She also mentioned how Ehrich truly accepts the star for herself, and added, “…you make me want to be the best version of myself.”

In addition to photos showcasing the happy couple, Lovato also shared a close-up image of her ring — a stunning emerald cut diamond with two trapezoid side diamonds. To complement the timeless elegance of her ring the musician wore Retrofête’s white Flynn Dress, $470, with the Extended Horseshoe Earrings with Diamonds from Established Jewelry, $6,600, already looking the part for a bride-to-be.

Lovato joins a long list of Hollywood’s elite who have opted for classic engagement styles like the emerald cut diamond. One of the most notable stars with thisstyle is Jennifer Lopez, whose 12-carat ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez is valued at $1 million. Another big name with the timeless cut is Beyoncé — which goes to show that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has taste fit for major stardom.

If you want to browse engagement rings like Demi Lovato’s, scroll down to see TZR’s favorite styles featuring emerald diamonds below.