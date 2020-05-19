After gracing Instagram feeds back in mid-April with a monochrome lime green moment, Tracee Ellis Ross and her electric eyeshadow have returned, but this time in her favorite color: pink. And though they say heavy is the head that wears the crown, Tracee Ellis Ross' neon pink eyeshadow look from May 18 proves she's quite worthy of her just-now-appointed title "Queen of Neon."

Mainly, because as good as the lime green was (and it was really good), the Black-ish actor knows what pink does to her — "I do wear and love other colors. But pink hits different," she said in a fall 2019 Instagram caption of her posing in an all-neon pink outfit. And, she's not wrong; the color looks amazing on Ross, whether it's on her clothes, lips, or in this case, eyelids.

In what she calls "a little makeup play" with help from go-to makeup artist Romy Soleimani on FaceTime, Ross stayed on trend with a monochrome lid — that is, until her crease. After packing on an electric pink across her entire eyelid, it stopped at where her eye starts to fold. She then added another neon, this time orange, in a small rectangle below her eyebrow from where it starts to bend to the tip. It is a true power couple, color combination moment, and you now understand why she's the queen of neon, at least in eyeshadow, right?

But the look doesn't even stop there. Ross went a step further and applied a dark, berry lip that somehow both offset and complemented the neons perfectly. As for the rest of her makeup, the actor kept things ultra simple with defined brows and bronze cheeks.

Even with multiple moving parts, like neon, floating shadow, and a bold lip, it all works — and it's on trend. Neon has made quite a splash in spring and summer 2020 eyeshadow, eyeliner, and nail polish collections while abstract eyeshadow is just as popular (as seen on stars like Kaia Gerber). Ross figured out an expert way to combine the trends and you can, too. Ahead, three eyeshadow palettes to help you recreate Ross' eyeshadow look.

