Like some of the most iconic pop stars throughout history, Miley Cyrus isn’t afraid to adopt an entirely new aesthetic while entering a new era of music or another creative endeavor. That said, you never know quite what to expect in terms of her next sound – or her next look. Over just the past year alone, the “Flowers” singer has dipped back into the mid aughts ( Y2K chunky highlights), the 1970s (her Raquel Welch hair at the 2024 Grammy Awards), and the 1980s (her latest Gucci campaign) for forms of beauty inspiration. Now, she’s adding another decade to the list. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, also known as their annual art issue, Cyrus is channeling iconic model Twiggy with her ‘60s eye makeup. And it’s so different from anything she’s worn before.

The cover shoot, which was photographed by Ethan James Green under the creative direction of Laura Genninger, depicts Cyrus in looks that vary from a gold feathered bodysuit to a minimalist nude bra and underwear set. What remains consistent in the series of shots is her graphic pastel eye makeup, created by James Kaliardos, who surely took a page from the aforementioned model/muse’s trademark mod look — but with a modern twist.

Twiggy’s often replicated signature eye makeup is marked by its super light, matte base (using white or pastel colors) with contrasting liner and spiky lashes. For Cyrus’ makeup, Kaliardos took this idea and added a little more softness. In one look, her entire lid up to the brow bone is covered in cloud-like white eyeshadow that’s diffused around the edges. Then along the lash line he added a graphic liquid liner cat eye slightly smudged into pink eyeshadow.

In another shot, the “Used to Be Young” singer sports a mint green halo eye. Whereas Twiggy often cut her crease with a crisp black line, Cyrus’ is more gently defined by buffing in a dark, neutral-toned shadow to create a dreamy effect. The total eye look is finished off with loads of black mascara to get Twiggy’s ultra-defined lashes.

Kaliardos kept all the focus on the eyes by going relatively simple with the rest of Cyrus’ makeup. With natural brows, contoured cheeks, and nude lips, the Twiggy-inspired eye makeup is a total standout — and one the rock chic Grammy-winner pulls off effortlessly. A little bit soft without ever losing its edge, it’s not unlike Cyrus herself.