It's here — the post all Selena Gomez fans have been waiting for: the official date for the Rare Beauty launch. While it's not quite the summer timeframe many were expecting, it's the perfect treat before fall kicks off. Sharing the news on her Instagram feed, Gomez spilled that the line would be available starting Sept. 3, exclusively at Sephora and on RareBeauty.com.

Featuring an image that's hopefully indicative of what's to come, Gomez gushed about her excitement for her beauty brand. "I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!" she said in the caption. The post from Aug. 4 showed the singer in a fresh-faced look comprised of soft blush, neutral eyeshadows, and candy-colored lipsticks, which all very well could be in the pipeline.

Despite details being far and few between, Gomez has shared a few hints in interviews and both she and Rare Beauty have consistently offered morsels of what to expect across their social feeds. In a conversation with Amy Schumer for Interview, she shared that 48 shades of foundation and concealer would be included, and joked at the possibility of a non-clumpy mascara.

On social, two behind-the-scenes images of the star from her "Boyfriend" music video were shared on Rare Beauty's Instagram account, with both captions stating that she was wearing products from the line — though no one can be sure her whether it was referring to her sharp jet black eyeliner, pinky nude lipstick, or red lipstick. The brand also retweeted a selfie of Gomez donning a hot magenta lip on Twitter saying "It's the pink lip for us," with a heart eyes emoji — insinuating that an array of gorgeous bold lipsticks might be coming out of this.

While makeup is certainly the main focus, Rare Beauty wanted to go deeper and decided to support mental health initiatives, too. This led to the start of the Rare Impact Fund, which according to the website, has a goal of raising $100 million over the next 10 years for underserved communities who don't have access to mental health resources. To make this happen, one percent of annual sales and other forms of fundraising will be given to the fund, so you'll be supporting beauty with a cause with every purchase.

If you want to stay on top of the new line and be alerted to updates, you can sign up for emails on Rare Beauty's site.