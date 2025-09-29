Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially tied the knot. After getting engaged in December 2024, the pair exchanged vows over the weekend in a ceremony held in Santa Barbara, California. The bride wore a Ralph Lauren halter-neck satin dress with embroidery, and her hair was styled in a sleek, Old Hollywood-inspired bob.

Gomez’s wedding hair prep actually began the week before the ceremony. Since the actress planned to wear her hair down, Nine Zero One co-owner Nikki Lee gave her a gloss and treatment to ensure it looked vibrant, smooth, and polished. “I used a custom mix of Wella Shinefinity (6/0, 5/37, and clear) to create a warm, elegant tone with mirror-like shine, followed by an Ultimate Smooth treatment to enhance reflection and eliminate frizz,” explained Lee. “The result was sophisticated, radiant and completely timeless. She was the most stunning bride.”

With her hair color perfected, the final look came together on the big day thanks to celebrity stylist Renato Campora. Using a combination of specific techniques and carefully chosen Joico hair care products, Campora crafted a glamorous style worthy of the occasion. Ahead, a step-by-step breakdown of exactly how he brought Gomez’s wedding hair to life.

To start, the hairstylist washed Gomez’s hair using Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo before giving her a 30-minute treatment with the Joico Defy Damage KBOND20 Power Masque. “This powerful combination resets the hair by removing buildup and thoroughly cleansing the hair,” Campora explained. “The result is hair that’s primed to absorb essential nutrients, reduce frizz, enhancing moisture, shine, strength, and protection from heat styling.”

Gomez’s hair was then towel-tried and sectioned before Campora applied Joico Dream Blowout Glass 72HR Frizz Fighter for “long-lasting smoothness.” Afterwards, he used a rat-tail comb to create a deep side part and two-inch sections of hair at the nape of her neck. “Each section is treated with Joico JoiWhip Design Foam from roots to ends, then blow-dried with a large round brush and pinned to set and cool,” Campora said. “I continued this technique across the entire head to achieve a voluminous and polished base. Once cooled, the hair is noticeably shiny, bouncy, and full of life.”

Then, it was time for the actual styling process to begin. Working with one-inch sections, Campora sprayed each one with “Joico Heat Hero Glossing Thermal Protector for thermal protection.” Once this was done, he used a three-quarter-inch spring curling iron to create a marcel wave pattern then pinned each curl to cool and hold its shape. The hairstylist repeated the process, allowing the curls to cool for around 20 minutes before taking out the pins and softly brushing through her hair to create smooth waves. Special attention was given to the face-framing pieces, Campora mentioned, “to highlight and enhance the facial structure.”

A generous misting of Joico’s unreleased Hold Hero High Hold & Shine Boosting Finishing Spray was the final touch to give Gomez’s hair long-lasting hold and shine on her big day. The end result was a sleek, classic bob, perfect for a day dedicated to love and celebration. Congratulations to the happy couple!