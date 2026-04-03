Selena Gomez stepped out in Los Angeles on April 2 for a highly anticipated celebration for Rare Beauty, her multi-billion dollar cosmetics company. Gomez and her team launched the new 3-in-1 longwear foundation, dubbed ‘True to Myself’ — now available in 48 different shades. In her latest Instagram caption, she wrote that she had been working on this formulation for years, “to make getting ready easier.” On that note, Gomez tapped her go-to stylist Erin Walsh for an outfit just as simple and effortless as her makeup for the big night. The multi-hyphenate wore a pink silhouette straight off of the Prada Spring/Summer 2026 runway.

The wool and silk shift dress — which retails for $6,700 — featured a white embellished beaded collar with a tailored two pockets on either side, giving it a sort of modern mod effect. Gomez opted to wear it similarly to its ready-to-wear debut with a ruffled skirt layered underneath, only she ditched the black leather jacket and darker colored accessories that were originally styled on the model. Instead, the Only Murders in the Building actor put her own spin on the ensemble, with a crisp white crinkled skirt and matching pointed-toe pumps finished with a tiny bow, also from the Italian label.

The whole look felt light and airy — organically tying back into her new “super lightweight” formula which Gomez says “looks even better the longer you wear it.”

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The cosmetics mogul lit up The West Hollywood Edition even more with her sparkling diamond accessories from Effy Jewelry.

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The new foundation, exclusively available now on Rarebeauty.com and Sephora, “primes, covers, and sets all in one,” according to its founder.

And honestly, with a look as good as this one, it’s hard not to consider buying everything Gomez is wearing.

Shop Selena’s Exact Look Below