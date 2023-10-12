And just like that, the holiday season is drawing near. Meaning? You may want to begin brainstorming potential outfit ideas. I, for one, am already preparing for Thanksgiving dinner with my partner’s family, upcoming office parties, and Christmas Day brunch alongside my fashion-forward sisters. And for each occasion, I’m taking style cues from Hollywood’s best-dressed celebrities, such as Mandy Moore. In fact, the This Is Us star’s chic aesthetic has been my go-to for festive events, and it seems this year will be no different. Case in point: On Oct. 11, Moore wore a red velvet Ulla Johnson midi dress for an interview on the Today show in New York City, and as soon as I saw the pics, I immediately knew I needed it in my holiday wardrobe (can you blame me?).

Moore dropped by NBC’s Rockefeller Center Studios on Wednesday morning to chat about motherhood and her partnership with Incyte, which focuses on spreading eczema awareness. On the show, the actor sat with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, wearing the aforementioned ruched number. Moore’s brown knee-high boots from Alexandre Birman made the sumptuous dress read especially apt for the daytime, while her simple gold hoops added an elegant touch to the outfit.

Seeing that it’s still 65 degrees in the Big Apple, it’s not quite time to step out in cold-weather pieces (thank goodness); however, if it was later in the season, we’re guessing Moore would have paired her lush velvet look with a wool trench coat — like the Proenza Schouler jacket she often reaches for.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

As you may know, the A-lister is rarely in the public eye — she’s usually only spotted at awards shows and press events. However, Moore is very active on social media, specifically Instagram. So, if you’re looking to gather more holiday outfit ideas from the star, check out her IG story, as she’s notorious for sharing her off-duty looks. (She also always tags the brands, so it’s easy to shop her favorite pieces.)

Though we’re still weeks away from the holidays, it’s not a bad idea to prep your closet now. That said, consider scooping up everything you need to recreate Moore’s latest look below.