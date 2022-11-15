Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore Her Most Practical Carrie Bradshaw Look To Date

If you watch Sex and the City, you know its protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) is no stranger to wearing bold, statement-making ensembles. The character’s style always skewed towards maximalism, but even more so in the reboot And Just Like That.... You can already tell that the show’s second season will feature Carrie in a smorgasbord of eccentric looks, as photographers have captured Parker onset in said attire. On Nov. 14, Parker was spotted in a boiler suit while filming inside (what looks to be) an Apple store. Her one-and-done outfit resembled the popular boiler suits from the ‘90s and, needless to say, it was impossible to miss.

Parker’s oversized jumpsuit seemed to be made from a bright blue technical fabric and featured a built-in belt, which made it appear almost ski suit-like. To dress up the practical piece, she stepped into a pair of Duchessa Gardini boots that came in a similar blue shade. (Peep the front cutouts, which revealed glittery socks underneath.) Lastly, the actor grabbed a pair of purple gloves to round out the wintry ensemble.

This isn’t the first time Parker wore a utilitarian look while filming And Just Like That... In early October 2022, the paparazzi snapped Parker in a pair of roomy overalls while also onset filming. In true Carrie fashion, she teamed the function-forward outfit with a pair of high-heeled gladiator sandals from Dior, then added a pigeon-shaped clutch from JW Anderson for an element of surprise.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

So far, all evidence suggests that boiler suits and utilitarian overalls are a common theme in And Just Like That... Season 2. Even actor Kristin Davis (aka Charlotte) will be wearing the practical one-and-done number in an upcoming episode, according to a recent Instagram post from the series’ costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago.

There’s a good chance you’ll be able to recreate Parker’s blue outfit with pieces from your neighborhood thrift shop. For those who don’t feel like scouring the racks, however, you can scoop up the identical options in TZR’s edit, ahead.