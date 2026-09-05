To say brown hair gets a bad rep would be inaccurate, as that would imply that it gets a rep at all. Second only to black on the list of most common hair colors, brown strands are often regarded as more fact than trait. (Especially considering how many blondes and redheads are, themselves, brown-haired by birth.) I say “often” because, despite its ubiquity, a handful of beauty icons have made shades of chestnut and espresso a key part of their image — and Sandra Bullock is at the top of that list.

After hitting it big with 1994’s Speed, Bullock starred in numerous well-received and/or high-earning flicks, including the rom-com While You Were Sleeping, the legal drama A Time to Kill, and the rom-dram Hope Floats. (Along with Practical Magic, a film neither well-received nor high-earning, but that has since become a veritable cult classic.) By the close of the aughts — which saw Bullock’s filmography grow to include Miss Congeniality and its sequel — the actor had firmly established herself as America’s Sweetheart, known for her warm smile, down-to-earth screen presence, and bouncy, flowing brunette locks.

And for the most part, Bullock has stuck with her signature hair color; sometimes it’s styled short in a bob or lob, and occasionally she adds a little texture (allegedly, her hair is naturally curly). But aside from a couple of highlight-heavy detours — and one very famous on-screen wig — she’s generally remained one of our leading pop culture brunettes.

Scroll on to take a walk through Bullock’s beauty evolution.

Bob & Bangs, 1993

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A year before Speed took her career to another level, Bullock starred in the sci-fi flick Demolition Man — and attended its premiere in a chin-length bob with piecey, brow-skimming fringe.

Lightened Up, 1997

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She may have won her Oscar for 2009’s The Blind Side (in which she wore a flaxen wig), but 12 years earlier, Bullock really did experiment with the blonde side — well, sort of. This face-framing color job definitely puts the “light” in “highlights.”

Chunky Highlights & Deep Side Part, 1999

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With a deep side part, chunky chestnut highlights, and wispy, rough-cut ends, Bullock’s bob at the 1999 Teen Choice Awards was pretty much the perfect Y2K hairstyle.

Frosted Lips, 2004

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Bullock opted for bronzed high glam at the 2004 Academy Awards. Her smoky, kohl-rimmed lids were dusted with a touch of shimmer, and she went full-on frosted with the lips.

Bright Pink Pout, 2010

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In 2010, Bullock accepted the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role with sleek, glossy, side-parted hair and a bright pink lip.

Full Fringe, 2015

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Bullock brought back her bangs in 2015, pairing long, pin-straight strands with choppy, thick fringe at the Toronto Film Festival.

Razor-Sharp Lob, 2018

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The actor attended a screening for her film Bird Box in a center-parted lob so razor-sharp it could cut through a diamond. She complemented the hairstyle with coral makeup, including flushed cheeks and satin lips.

Rock & Roll Queen, 2020

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At the 2020 Golden Globes, Bullock leaned into effortless, rocker-girl energy. Her glam included a loose, tousled shag-esque haircut with strategically placed golden-brown highlights and a sultry, slept-in smoky eye.

Making Waves, 2022

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As you’ve likely noticed, SB tends to gravitate toward straighter hairstyles. So when she does add a little texture — like the tumbling soft waves she wore to a 2022 screening of The Lost City — it’s a noteworthy occasion. In this case, she paired her bouncy ‘do with pale pink lips and her go-to smoky eye makeup.

Signature Glam, 2026

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If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, as the saying goes. Bullock kept it simple for the European premiere of Practical Magic 2, hitting the red carpet with her go-to glam combo: Rich brunette hair worn long and straight, smoky lids, and pink lips and cheeks.