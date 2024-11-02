Sandra Bullock truly is America’s sweetheart. For the over three decades, she’s been creating memorable moments on film and TV and has brought to life some seriously iconic characters — from a widowed witch to a professional thief and of course, a cop who goes undercover at a beauty pageant. And although it’s easy to think of her aesthetic as the timeless girl next door, her style has evolved steadily over the years and she’s never been afraid to try out a new look. Take her hair, for example. During her time in the spotlight alone, she’s sported bobs, braids, messy buns, and beyond, while also trying out a spectrum of shades. And throughout all that experimentation, she’s never missed. In fact, Bullock’s best hairstyles began back in the ‘90s and haven’t stopped since.

Bullock’s status as a hair chameleon owes a lot of credit to her longtime stylist Lona Vigi. Since first meeting back on the set of Miss Congeniality in 2000, the two have been making magic together on the red carpet and at other major appearances. Theirs is truly a match made in hair heaven. And considering the fact that the Ocean’s 8 star looks as flawless today as the first time she showed up on screens, there are bound to be plenty more enviable hair moments to come. In the meantime, we’re breaking open the archive to look back on the styles everyone still can’t stop talking about (and showing our hairstylists).

Flipped Bob, 1998

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

The ‘90s flippy bob is back in a big way (Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and Keke Palmer are among those who have sported the throwback style recently), but Bullock was one of its original fans, as you can see from her cute, flicked-out style from the Practical Magic premiere.

Rocker Chic, 1999

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

You may not always think of Bullock as someone who goes for editorial style, but she’s definitely dabbled. One of the most notable examples is her voluminous, textured, half-up style from the Vogue Fashion Awards, where she had a chic rocker moment.

High Sleek Ponytail, 2003

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

For the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards, the Crash star complemented her Grecian-inspired dress by wearing her newly golden brown hair in a sky-high, slicked back ponytail.

Honey Highlights, 2004

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Only a year later, Bullock lightened up her hair even more. For the 2004 Academy Awards, she stepped onto the red carpet with the chunky blonde highlights that defined the early aughts.

Romantic Updo, 2007

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Perfectly undone hairstyles are kind of Bullock’s thing, and her loosely curled, twisted low ponytail for the Met Gala’s Poiret: King of Fashion theme is a classic example.

Sleek & Straight, 2011

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the New York premiere of Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, Bullock matched her sleek, black satin suit with a long, layered, and glossy blowout parted down the center.

Messy Bun, 2013

ullstein bild/ullstein bild/Getty Images

The trickiest part of creating a messy bun is making it look so effortless, and that kind of style is right up Bullock’s alley. She totally mastered it for the Venice Film Festival, where the unfussy topknot juxtaposed beautifully with her strapless red J. Mendel gown.

Side Ponytail, 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While attending the 2014 Golden Globes, the Gravity star proved that side ponytails can look modern. Secured at the nape of the neck, her deeply side-parted pony cascaded just over her shoulder for a subtle but glamorous effect.

Blunt Bangs, 2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bullock has dabbled from fringe from time to time, and one of the best examples was her piece-y, blunt cut bangs (that complemented her caramel-highlighted, layered style) worn to the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of Our Brand Is Crisis.

Angled Bob, 2018

Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

For her Bird Box premiere in New York City, the actor’s ultra sleek, center parted angled bob was an absolute showstopper and added a little edge to her ruffled halter gown by Martin Grant.

Tousled Lob, 2020

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

With its subtly textured finish, warm honey highlights, and slight wave, Bullock’s effortless hairstyle from the 2020 Golden Globes was — and still is — bookmarked by many who dream of achieving the perfect long bob.

Beachy Waves, 2022

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The Lost City star attended her film’s London premiere with long, dark chestnut hair worn in beachy waves.