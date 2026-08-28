The worldwide press tour for Practical Magic 2 has just begun, but it’s already been filled with truly spellbinding fashion. At the film’s London press event today, its stars continued that streak with different versions of the classic black dress. Together, they formed a stylish family coven for the occasion at Claridge’s Hotel.

Nicole Kidman channeled the sexy, carefree ease of her character Gillian Owens in a black slip dress. The Chanel style included straps crafted from strands of pearls, bringing an ornamental touch to the simple piece. She slipped on a pair of white and black slingback pumps with dipped toes for added contrast, which have become a signature of artistic director Matthieu Blazy at the French brand. Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock was sharply dressed in a black blazer and lace-trimmed top over an asymmetric white midi skirt. The star finished her look with a thick white scarf and black sandals. Through their stark color palettes, both actors were perfectly coordinated while posing together on the red carpet.

However, the original Practical Magic actors weren’t the only ones wearing witchy black. Joey King, who plays Kylie Owens (Bullock)’s oldest daughter in the film, wore a floral lace Miu Miu top and skirt in the dark hue. Her macramé set was layered over matching briefs and slingback heels, placing focus on its detailed texture.

(+) Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

King’s onscreen sister Maisie Williams took a formal approach to all-black dressing in a long black gown, which included an asymmetric neckline with a cluster of floral embellishments. Williams accessorized the look with a green velvet choker, diamond and pearl necklaces, and a bejeweled gold bracelet. A chainmail coin purse and black cocktail ring added vintage-inspired accents to her ensemble.

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Together, all of the actors made a striking group in their neutral-hued outfits. It marked the first moment they were coordinated together on the Practical Magic 2 press tour, which began in London this week. So far, their looks have included rich tonal colors, jewelry-like embellishments, and plenty of floral, plaid, and leopard prints — plus clever nods to the original film. It also followed a range of Practical Magic 2 collaboration launches in recent weeks, including an Awe Inspired jewelry line, DIFF Eyewear sunglasses, and themed Charlotte Tilbury makeup kits.

With more premieres to come before Practical Magic 2’s September 11 release, there’s more enchanting fashion to look forward to this season.