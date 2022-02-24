Sandra Bullock leans into casual pieces like breezy dresses for her off-duty attire, but when it comes to her red carpet looks — this is where all the glitz and glamour comes in. She’s not one to shy away from a shimmering jewel-tone look, whether it be her countless pantsuit sets or elegant gowns. In fact, she embraces color. (Have you seen her gold embellished catsuit?) Thus, it would make sense that Bullock’s dress for The Lost City press tour was yet another colorful number. Her purple and turquoise dress featured energizing hues that replicated the lively shades her character wears in the movie. (The film comes out in theaters on March 25.)

Bullock’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart revealed the actor’s outfit on the first day of The Lost City press tour on Feb. 22. To kick start her event-appropriate ensembles, Bullock wore a shimmery long-sleeve dress from Stella Jean’s Fall 2021 collection. The upper half of the dress features a patchwork of violet and periwinkle tints, which extends to the sleeves. Meanwhile, the bottom half glows in bright turquoise. The velvet fabric gave off subtle mermaid-inspired vibes by appearing like colorful scales. Stewart then styled Bullock in the Ametist pointy-toe ankle boot from Giuseppe Zanotti. The bronze coloring complemented the warm, but bright, hues of her dress.

It seems like the signature way to style this shimmery cool number is with a pair of boots. On the brand’s Instagram account, a model poses in the Stella Jean dress while wearing lace-up, Victorian-inspired boots. For those who love the dress, but aren’t keen on the boots — don’t worry. You can easily swap out the footwear for cute slingback kitten mules or even ballet flats.

Bullock’s exact dress is, unfortunately, not available to shop right now. You can though, take fashion cues from her look and opt for similar velvet creations below. As for those who are into her footwear, the actor’s Giuseppe Zanotti boots are still available to purchase.

