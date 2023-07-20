Sadie Sink is enjoying one seriously busy summer. While ongoing industry strikes might have put a pin in the Stranger Things season 5 production schedule, the young star has plenty of other high-profile commitments to attend to in the meantime — and her latest role is a particularly glamorous one. After stretching her beauty industry wings in previous cosmetics campaigns, Sink’s new Armani Beauty ambassadorship is as big-leagues as it gets. And thrillingly, this new partnership is kicking off with a real bang.

Along with acting as a worldwide face of and overall muse for the legendary beauty line, Sink is slated to appear in a massive new fragrance campaign for Sì Eau De Parfum Intense, which includes a short film co-starring fellow global ambassador Cate Blanchett. The pairing is especially pleasing to the brand’s top brass including Giorgio Armani himself, who says in a press release, “To me, Sì embodies both reason and emotion. It is an invitation to be passionate and free and to commit to total self-expression. And I see this in Sadie Sink, a talented young actor who said yes to her passion for film and acting at a tender age and whose commitment has seen her dream come true.”

Along with the hotly-anticipated fragrance film, Sink’s set to star in new advertisements for Armani Beauty’s assorted lip color ranges and best-selling foundations starting this fall. On her end, Sink says in press materials that the brand is truly aligned with her own personal view on beauty, which is largely hinged on a more natural-looking, self-empowering perspective. “I have been using the brand products on set for years now, so it feels natural to collaborate together,” she adds.”

From the moment she hit the scene as a precocious preteen, Sink’s timeless makeup, signature hair color, and beyond-her-years poise made her an instant beauty icon. Her lipstick choices in particular — she loves an Old Hollywood-style siren-red lip at events — are always striking, making her the perfect choice for this new collaboration. She’s been a working screen actor since she was just 11 years old, but Sink’s really just getting started.