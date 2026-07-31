For some celebrities, a fashion transformation can pass in the blink of an eye — but that’s not the case for Sadie Sink. Since her breakout role in Netflix’s Stranger Things at just 15 years old, the actor has steadily become a focus in the fashion world. With the guiding support of stylist Molly Dickson, her feminine and whimsical style has evolved across various projects over the years. You could say that, as Sink has grown up, her fashion sensibilities have too — though many key elements of her personal style have remained the same.

Nods to retro silhouettes and soft colors have always been part of the star’s rotation, from her first major awards show carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes to her fashion week appearances for Kate Spade New York and Chanel. In fact, the French brand has been one of the labels she’s worn the most through the years, from vibrant minidresses to crop top sets in various tweeds. As Sink’s star rose, she introduced more tailoring — plus plenty of black and white — into her wardrobe, often from go-to brands like Prada, Miu Miu, and McQueen.

Today, Sink has expanded her palette with outfits that show an elevated approach to the light-hearted aesthetics of her teenage years. Formal occasions like the Met Gala and her Broadway debut have included more tonal hues, longer hemlines, and rich textures like satin and lace. That approach can also be seen as the actor ventures into mainstream movie stardom with her mysterious leading role in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day — and begins a new entry in her personal style journey, too. Below, take a walk down memory lane with Sink’s most memorable fashion moments through the years.

Golden Globes, 2018

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For her first Golden Globes in January 2018, Sink wore a chic black dress from Miu Miu. Her look’s flared skirt and bow waistline were vintage-inspired and feminine, and elegantly paired with crystal-buckled pumps, a diamond cuff, and drop earrings.

Chanel Métiers d’Art Show, 2018

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By the end of 2018, the fashion world was infatuated with Sink — and, like many stars before, this was cemented with her first Chanel runway show. Sink chose a crop top and shorts covered in blue and silver sequins to wear for the brand’s Métiers d’Art show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art that December. The set’s holographic shimmer created a futuristic effect, and was contrasted by black ankle boots. Matching blue eyeshadow brought a monochrome touch that also nodded to the ‘80s aesthetics of Stranger Things.

Kate Spade New York Show, 2019

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After starring in Kate Spade New York’s spring campaign, Sink continued her whimsical streak in a pink minidress over a matching blouse and tights at the brand’s Fall 2019 fashion show. Dickson layered the pastel look with a purple coat covered in leopard spots, plus a reptilian mini bag and pink platforms. The eclectic outfit perfectly matched Spade’s show set, while showing Sink wasn’t afraid to play with color.

Fear Street Premiere, 2021

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After several seasons of Stranger Things, Sink began expanding both her fashion and acting repertoires. The actor slipped on a black Prada crop top and coordinating high-waisted trousers for the premiere of Netflix’s Fear Street films in June 2021, matching the trilogy’s dark horror color palette. A pair of trendy chunky loafers finished her outfit, continuing the actor’s penchant for tailored sets and suiting.

“All Too Well” Video Premiere, 2021

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As Sink grew up, she continued introducing more neutrals into her wardrobe, like this Chanel outfit at the premiere of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film” in November 2021. Her black crop top and white trousers were clean and simple, with matching accents from a cube-shaped bag and pointed-toe pumps.

Venice International Film Festival, 2022

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Sink had what was arguably her first big movie-star-moment at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022, stepping out in an enchanting McQueen gown for the premiere of her film The Whale. The style’s ruffled skirt and crystal details showed a return to glamour-forward dressing for Sink, while cutouts and soaring platforms provided a mature update. The look also introduced Sarah Burton’s McQueen to Sink’s rotation, continuing her support of female designers.

John Proctor Is The Villain Opening Night, 2025

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A black Vivienne Westwood dress marked a chic start to Sink’s April 2025 Broadway debut in John Proctor Is The Villain (which would also earn the star her first Tony nomination). The piece’s corseted bodice created a romantic silhouette, which Dickson paired with a choker necklace for the pivotal occasion. The show’s New York run was so acclaimed and successful that it’s set to be adapted into a film produced by Ben Platt and Tina Fey, with Sink attached as an executive producer and potential star.

Met Gala, 2025

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At her first Met Gala in 2025, Sink turned to Prada — for which she was now a brand ambassador — for a custom black gown. The strapless piece was sharply tailored, complete with a deep neckline and flowing train. A gathered lace shawl and diamonds finished the look alongside a polished updo.

Stranger Things Season 5 Screening, 2025

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For the London Stranger Things Season 5 premiere in November 2025, Sink tapped Prada once again for a butter-yellow dress. The piece’s cutout bodice and crystal-trimmed neckline were youthful yet refined, showcasing an aged-up version of the whimsical charm that defined her early red carpet appearances.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Press, 2026

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In July 2026, Sink began her first press tour of the year for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in a burgundy Maison Margiela Avant-Première dress. The silk piece made a striking pairing with her brushed-out red hair, as well as the label’s white Tabi pumps. Its texture also possibly hinted at Sink’s undisclosed role (rumors are she’ll be portraying X-Men antagonist Jean Grey, whose powers include telepathy and telekinesis) in the superhero film, which she stars in alongside Zendaya and Tom Holland.