Sadie Sink is indisputably one of our fastest-rising stars. Since breaking out (and stealing the show) on Netflix’s Stranger Things, the actor has scored a Tony nomination, starred in campaigns for Prada and Calvin Klein — oh, and was revealed to be playing one of the anchor superheroes of Marvel’s upcoming seventh film phase (nbd). Which is all to say: Ms. Sink will likely become a major beauty and style fixture in the coming years. And if the knotted low ponytail she just wore during Milan Fashion Week is any indication, we have a lot to look forward to.

On Sept. 22, Sink was photographed heading into Prada’s Spring/Summer 2027 Womenswear presentation. Clad in a slinky white slip dress with a high halter neckline and slingback pumps (styled by Molly Dickson), the actor went for an effortless, almost ‘90s minimalist vibe — which was further enhanced by her hair, knotted at the neck into a super-low ponytail. Plenty of strands were left out at the front; paired with Sink’s signature curtain bangs, the entire look was chic and effortless.

Low, carefree knotted ponytails like Sink’s were among New York Fashion Week’s top beauty trends. They popped up at Christian Cowan — with plenty of crimped texture — and Cult Gaia, where models wore sleeker ties that were no less romantic.

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The simple-chic vibes didn’t stop at the hair and outfit: The rest of Sink’s glam consisted of a rosy, cool-toned lip (not dissimilar to the one spotted on Florence Pugh in Venice), rosy cheeks, and short, glossy, neutral nails.