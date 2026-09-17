The death of the “clean girl” discourse is tired at this point, but the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 beauty looks drive the point home even further. This season, the lead hairstylists, makeup artists, and nail artists seemingly received similar briefs: be bold. Yes, the latest beauty looks were dramatic, creative, and simply inspiring.

Kim Shui’s long feathered lashes and Thom Browne’s contrasting cheeks and lips are just two examples of the over-the-top looks seen on the runways. Aside from experimenting with color and texture, revisiting vintage trends was a popular theme. Specifically, crimped hair. Both Christian Siriano and Christian Cowan had styles that featured the polarizing ‘80s look. Speaking of the decade, voluminus blowouts and brushed-out curls were seen at a number of shows, including DVF and Conner Ives.

For those whose beauty preferences lean minimalist, there’s still plenty of runway inspiration to reference. Case in point: Ulla Johnson’s flower petal-fresh glossy eyes and lips and Carolina Herrera’s shimmery eye highlight and rich girl blowouts.

Ahead, see all of the standout beauty moments from the NYFW S/S ‘27 runways.

Thom Browne’s Color Play

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The vibrant winged eyeliner and contrasting cheeks and lips makeup artist Aaron de Mey designed for Thom Browne referenced colorful butterflies. He used Byredo’s Vinyl Liquid Lipsticks to anchor the look with a pigmented lip. Before makeup application, the skin was prepped with Dr. Diamond’s Metacine products for a smooth, velvety base. The hair also made a statement. James Pecis used products form his Blu & Green line to pull models’ hair into sleek low knots before topping the updos with bowl cut-like wigs.

Luar’s Maximalism

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Maximalist makeup was at its best at Luar. Using MAC Cosmetics, lead makeup artist Andrew Dahling merged ‘80s ballroom and Elizabethan references to conjure up various looks, including Swarvoski bedazzled masks, graphic liner, skinny brows, and glitter.

Collina Strada’s Punk Romance

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Collina Strada’s hairstyles by Eugene Souleiman using Ceremonia had a punk twist with mohawks and spikes. The makeup followed suit, consisting of smudgy eyeliner and glazed skin, care of makeup artist Francelle Daly. To achieve the glow, she prepped models’ complexions with Mara’s Pearl Peptide Glaze Hydrating Facial Essence.

Carolina Herrera’s Eye Highlight

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At Carolina Herrera’s 45th anniversary show, lead makeup artist James Kaliardos highlighted the eyes by adding a touch of gold shimmer from Carolina Herrera’s Eyeconica Eyeshadow Quad Palette in Bold in Gold to the lids. For hair, lead artist Jimmy Paul went for an uptown vibe with voluminous rich girl blowouts and polished buns.

Ulla Johnson’s Glossy Eyes & Lips

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We might be heading into fall, but spring was in full bloom at Ulla Johnson. Some models had fresh, glossy eyes in berry, apricot, and rust tones, while others had dewy petal-pink lips. Lead makeup artist Romy Soleimani executed the eyes with Sisley Paris’ Phyto-Eye Twist in Sunset and Copper, Phyto-Twist Topcoat, and Le Phyto Gloss N°8 Milkyway, and the lips with Phyto-Lèvres Perfect in Sweet Coral, Phyto-Lip Twist in Litchi, and Le Phyto Gloss in Aurora or Paradise. Models’ hair was soft and flowy, thanks to hairstylist Diego da Silva, who enhanced their natural textures with Wella Professionals products.

Sergio Hudson’s Floating Eyeliner

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Sixties beauty was in full swing at Sergio Hudson. With kit stocked full of Danessa Myricks Beauty, Sir John finished off the dramatic eye makeup with floating liner. To complement the bold look, lead hairstylist Destiny Kelly used Camille Rose products to give models shiny low buns.

Sandy Liang’s Busy Girl Beauty

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The slight dark circles and rosy cheeks at Sandy Liang are so relatable. When finalizing the look, makeup artist Emi Kaneko said she was inspired by busy girls who stay out late but always make it to their Pilates class the next morning. Ahead of makeup, the models’ skin was prepped by Sofie Pavitt using products from her line Sofie Pavitt Face, including the Omega Rich Moisturizer. The sporty, messy buns by Dylan Chavles were on the same wavelength. She spritzed them with Uberliss Flexin Hairspray for extra hold.

Conner Ives’ Retro Glamour

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Icons like Meryl Streep, Annie Lennox, and Naomi Campbell were on makeup artist de Mey’s makeup mood board. He achieved the various looks using MAC Cosmetics. The hairstyles by Claire Grech also had a vintage feel. She drew inspiration from the voluminous blowouts you’d see during an ‘80s power lunch, and turned to KEVIN.MURPHY’s BODY.BUILDER mousse and ANTI.GRAVITY spray for added body and texture.

Altuzarra’s Clumpy Lashes

Courtesy of Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Global Artistic Director Hannah Murray turned a makeup mishap into a runway beauty moment at Altuzarra. She created the intentionally clumpy lashes with the brand’s brown Smokey Eye Mascara. Before models went into makeup, esthetician Sean Garrette prepped their skin with 111skin products. Lead hairstylist Pecis referenced the collection’s ‘50s feel with modern Teddy Boy styles and messy chignons, which he crafted with Blu&Green’s Texture Dust, among other products from this line.

Kim Shui’s Dramatic Lashes

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False lashes reached new heights at Kim Shui, thanks to MAC Cosmetics Global Director of Makeup Romeo Jennings. Redken pro Laurent Phillipon’s looped updos were just as dramatic.

Eckhaus Latta’s Holographic Skin

Models’ skin at Eckhaus Latta looked otherworldly. Makeup artist Fara Homidi applied her Essential Face Compact for a natural, minimalist base, and used a mix of pink and green powder to illuminate the forehead, eyes, and cheeks. Hairstylist Chavles created perfect bedhead texture with Uberliss products, including the Sea Salt Spray.

Christian Cowan’s Crimped Updos

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Christian Cowan was among the designers making a case for crimped hair at NYFW week. TRESemmé Partner & Celebrity Stylist Justine Marjan created two undone updos that included crimped strands using the Extra Hold Hairspray. The result? A modern style with some retro flair.

Anna Sui’s Dreamy Curls & Shimmery Eyes

Courtesy of Richie Lee Davis/Anna Sui

“Everyone has been doing textured waves or all curls. Now we want to scramble it up, and say, why can’t you have wavy hair at the bottom and smooth hair at the top? It is kind of ethereal, kind of period, but in a modern way,” Garren, celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of R+Co and R+Co BLEU said of the Anna Sui hairstyle. Aside using from curling irons and wavers to achieve the mixed texture, he R+Co BLEU’s Ingenious Thickening Crème and Rebounce Hydrating Curl Glaze to prep models’ hair. Dame Pat McGrath kept the ethereal vibe going with shimmery blue eye makeup.

Christian Siriano’s “Enchanted Crimp”

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Love it or hate, crimped hair is back, thanks in part to Siriano’s runway hairstyle. Inspired by folklore and modern fairytales, TRESemmé Partner & Celebrity Stylist Lacy Redway gave models glass hair, then added crimped panels to the lengths. She achieved the super-reflective finish with the A-List Collection Bonding Oil.

DVF’s Party Girls

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Let the hair and makeup from DVF’s S/S ‘27 show serve as inspo for your next night out. Inspired by the ‘70s and ‘80s, lead hairstylist Mustafa Yanaz created voluminous looks with deep side parts, soft waves, and amplified natural texture, using Bumble and bumble’s Thickening Spray for extra body. The makeup also had a retro lens. With the help of Estée Lauder makeup products, lead artist Emi Kaneko conceptualized five party-girl looks, ranging from bold red lips to glossy blue eyes to softly sculpted cool-toned eyes and lips. es

Cult Gaia’s Undone Knots

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The romantic undone knots at Cult Gaia are the 2020s answer to 2010s Pinterest braids. Celebrity stylist Karim Belghiran achieved the look with an arsenal of TRESemmé products, including the A-List Dry Texturizing Spray.