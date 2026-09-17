The Wikipedia entry for “hair crimping” (and yes, “hair crimping” has its own dedicated Wikipedia page) closes with a line attributed to a hairdressing textbook: “Crimping's popularity has a tendency to return in ten-year cycles.” Perhaps the textbook’s authors are the Cassandras of cosmetology, or perhaps trend cycles really are that, well, cyclical; either way, nearly 20 years after Karl Lagerfeld sent defined, zig-zaggy waves down the Chanel runway — and 40 years after its 1980s heyday — crimped hair has made its triumphant return. And this time, its resurrection came from across the pond: Crimped hair was the raddest beauty trend to emerge from New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027.

At Christian Siriano, models walked the runway with shiny, nearly lacquered locks dotted with sections of super-defined crimps, the vision of key hairstylist Lacy Redway. During Anna Sui’s runway show, louche, ‘70s-inspired ensembles that’d be right at home on the glam rock Sunset Strip were complemented by equally Bohemian hairstyles that featured blended textures. Christian Cowan’s slinky sheaths and red carpet-ready gowns were modeled with crimped hairstyles knotted at the neck and crown. At Caroline Zimbalist’s presentation, bright, wearable pieces inspired by nature were paired with Y2K-worthy hair and makeup, including crimped strands.

Scroll on to learn more about NYFW’s raddest hair trend.

Christian Siriano

(+) Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for TRESemme (+) Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for TRESemme INFO 1/2

Redway, working with TRESemmé, looked to “folklore and modern fairytales” for inspiration. “Smooth hair is interrupted by delicate ridges and finished with a glossy, almost leather-like sheen, creating a look that feels both ethereal and fashion-forward,” she said in a statement from the brand. The reflective finish came courtesy of the brand’s A-List Collection Bonding Oil and Lacquer Shine Spray.

Anna Sui

(+) Keith Montero (+) Keith Montero INFO 1/2

At Anna Sui, Garren, co-founder of R+Co and R+Co BLEU, took texture to the next level. Models were styled in rockstar shags, curls that would be right at home in an Art Nouveau painting, and, of course, glossy, oversized crimps. After using a three-barrel waving iron to crimp the hair in sections, stylists locked everything in with the brand’s Cult Classic Flexible Hairspray.

Christian Cowan

(+) Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Dubbed “the siren slipknot” and “mermaid messy knot,” the buns at Christian Cowan — located at the nape of the neck and the crown, respectively — featured a blend of loose texture and defined crimps. Hairstylist Justine Marjan, using TRESemmé products, sought to balance vintage glamour and modern edge: “soft bends, subtle crimps, and an imperfect low knot create a finish that feels both nostalgic and rebellious,” she said of the “siren slipknot” in a statement from the brand.

Caroline Zimblast

For glam that could have come out of an early-aughts rom-com, Caroline Zimblast paired long, straight strands with crimped sections (the work of Aveda hairstylist Alaina Kathleen) with pastel lids and glossy lips (via Michelle Webb, founder of Burn Beauty).