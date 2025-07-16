Sabrina Carpenter is giving fans exactly what they want, by sharing how to nail her summer style. The 26-year-old, who’s readying to drop her next album Man’s Best Friend, is documenting her pop princess-approved wardrobe in detail, and from polka dot flip-flops to retro bloomer shorts, capri pants, and halter-neck gowns, everyone wants a piece of it.

Teasing that perhaps she’s cooking up a project of sorts with Old Navy, the pint-sized star sent fans rushing to the retailer’s website when she tagged the brand in a snap of her inexpensive rubber shoes.

Regardless of any rumored collaborations, Zac Posen, who’s creative director at Old Navy parent company Gap Inc., was thrilled, quickly reposted it to his own feed saying the photo “made his day.”

Even before the endorsement from the Espresso singer, the less than-$5 summery thongs were already an IYK, YK staple for the season — with over 13,000 positive reviews online. But with Carpenter’s seal of approval, it seems now everyone is clamoring for their own polka dot pair (there’s also cute cherry, orange, gingham, and striped options available too.)

Another detail to love? Her chunky beaded blue anklet, which she’s been rocking with an elegant lace-trimmed cap-sleeve silk dress too.

@SabrinaCarpenter

While taking time off from her Short n’ Sweet tour and enjoying an idyllic vacation in the Italian countryside, Carpenter also made a case for the micro shorts of the moment — aka, teeny-tiny retro silk bloomers. Thanks to brands like Dôen and Reformation, the feminine style has been omnipresent.

Like many others, the pop star has fallen for the charms of the easy-breezy silhouette, which she paired with a similarly vintage-inspired ruffled crop top. Although notably, vintage lingerie-esque garments have always been one of Carpenter’s favorite dress-up categories both on stage and off.

@SabrinaCarpenter

Rounding out her repertoire of Euro Summer looks this week, there was also her backless halter-tie scarlet dress, which went down a treat. Against the backdrop of a candle-lit trattoria and teamed with a plate of spaghetti, her outfit post racked up over four million likes and counting.

(+) (+) INFO 1/2

Additionally, the 5-foot performer proved that she’s just no different to all fashion-loving Gen Z ‘girlies’ when it comes to her favorite brands, showcasing her nostalgia-tinged Free People eyelet capri pants and halter top set on Instagram, too.

Make like the hitmaker, and shop below.