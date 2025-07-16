Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski, a crisp and fresh white suit has just hit the top of wishlists everywhere. The model and multi-hyphenate stepped out in balmy New York on Tuesday morning in the Calvin Klein ensemble outside the CBS Studios.

Ratajkowski was on route to CBS Mornings to join Gayle King and company to discuss her latest role, as hyper-online, hyper-stylish influencer Wendy Jones in Lena Dunham’s new Netflix show, Too Much. In the minimalist, buttoned-up single-breasted hourglass jacket and slim-leg trousers from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection by Veronica Leoni, she did her fictional alter-ego proud.

The mom-of-one recently enlisted the services of Danielle Goldberg for the promotional run, adding to the stylist’s it girl client base of names like Kaia Gerber, Ayo Edebiri, Laura Harrier, Greta Lee, Solange Knowles, and Saoirse Ronan.

As is Goldberg’s modus operandi, Ratajkowski’s pristine suit was made even cooler by the addition of black, barely-there ‘90s-style strappy sandals and oversized sunglasses.

Getty Images

The 34-year-old also kept jewelry and accessories to a minimum, opting for just chunky diamond stud earrings to complement the streamlined suit.

In her interview, which aired Wednesday, Ratajkowski discussed her return to the screen and why the timing felt right to do her first acting job in four years. Namely, it was the chance to work with her longtime friend Dunham, who said she wrote the character of Wendy Jones with the model in mind. It was also the first time that ‘EmRata’ has had the chance to work with a female director.

Getty Images

"We've known each other for ten years and we've collaborated on a lot of things behind the scenes,” Ratajkowski said of their back story. “She actually did my pregnancy announcement for Vogue, she was the first person to publish my writing, and she had me on her podcast...before podcasts were a thing.”

"When you've been friends with someone for ten years, you've been through a lot together. We've been through breakups, we've been through heartache, and a lot of different friendships too, so we both related to the arc between these two women [on screen].”

The My Body author also said it hit home personally, as the show focuses on women in their 30s figuring out who they are in life—and how to act and dress accordingly. "I think millennials are in a weird position,” she said. “We're not sure how to dress. Being 35 means something different now. We're like, 'Can we still wear a crop top or what's the deal?’ What’s so great about the show is that it's about people who are dealing with the consequences of the decisions they did or didn't make in their 20s, and having second starts and second adolescences.”

Ratajkowski also addressed why she hasn’t been acting in recent years, after she got her start with small roles in films Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty. "I decided to take a step back...I didn't love my team, I was in my Saturn return, and my mom was diagnosed with blood cancer. I was looking around me thinking what I wanted from my life,” she explained. “I fired my whole team and was just fielding things myself. I wrote my book, then the pandemic happened.”

Next up, she expressed interest in getting more involved in directing and producing. "I've always wanted to be on the other side of the camera,” she told host Nate Burleson. “Being a model, you give up a lot of control. I think acting is much more expressive, but as somebody who's written a book, I want to marry all these things. That's what I'm looking forward to.”