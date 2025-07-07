NYLON Nights transformed The Surf Lodge — Montauk’s beloved waterfront hotel and hotspot — into a fashion-filled paradise over the Fourth of July holiday break. With performances from international music acts, a guest list brimming with actors, models, tastemakers, and content creators, as well as dinners, activations, and glam stations, it was a Hamptons long weekend to remember.

The buzzy takeover at The End — slang for Montauk — was hosted by NYLON’s editor-in-chief Lauren McCarthy. Over five days, she was joined by Hollywood talent including Emma Roberts and Joshua Jackson, and basically every TikTok star you’ve clocked on your feed lately.

With so much on the agenda, guests checked in to the famed hotel overlooking Fort Pond on Wednesday afternoon while local stylists, photographers, and familiar fashion industry faces also called in — many of them kitted out in new outfits by ASOS.

There’s simply nothing like a summer concert at The Surf Lodge while taking in the views with a cocktail in hand — and for the takeover, major chart-toppers including Hugel, Sofi Tukker, and Adriatique flew in to entertain over 500 people a day.

Here’s what went down during the five days of fun.

Wednesday, July 2

The residency kicked off with a warm-up ahead of the holiday with a jam-packed crowd. Actor Joshua Jackson joined Australian hospitality entrepreneurs Ronnie Flynn and Dylan Hales to check out a set by LA-based dance music duo Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace. DJ Brendan Fallis also took to the stage to spin tracks for rapper Theophilus London. Spotted taking it all in were models Ambra Gutierrez and Janina Jung, beauty brand founders Mei Kwok and Sharareh Siadat, and fashion insiders Hannah Bronfman, Jenne Lombardo, Harvey Newton-Haydon, and stylist Gabrielle Langone.

Jayma Cardosa & Theophilus London

BFA

Hannah Bronfman & Brendan Fallis

BFA

Joshua Jackson

BFA

Jenne Lombardo & Harvey Newton-Haydon

BFA

Mei Kwok

BFA

Thursday, July 3

On Thursday, Emma Roberts was back in town from her quick trip to France for the Jacquemus show, warmly greeting The Surf Lodge’s founder and creative director Jayma Cardoso upon arrival. The Bachelor alums Hannah Godwin, Dale Moss, and Kit Keenan were all Out East and stopped by, as well as Ava Dash who appears on Bravo’s new show Next Gen NYC. Ensuring energy stayed high, Sofi Tukker’s Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern delivered an electric performance until sundown. Thursday evening saw an intimate seated dinner too, with tastemakers like singer Noriella, social media personality Xandra Pohl, and model Mona Matsuoka enjoying Patron cocktails, seafood towers, and strip steak until late.

Sofi Tukker

BFA

Jayma Cardosa & Emma Roberts

BFA

Bethenny Frankel

BFA

Kit Keenan

BFA

Ava Dash, Noriella, Jordan Kanegis, Mona Matsuoka

bfa

Mia Martini, Xandra Pohl

Friday, July 4

Making for an Independence Day unlike any other, the deck was filled with famous faces. The chance to catch French DJ Hugel perform — a mainstay on the international EDM scene — in an intimate setting made for an unrivaled celebration. Naturally, Hotter in the Hamptons author Tinx was in her element taking it all in. TikTok stars Pam Lima and Tiff Baira set the tone in cowboy hats and Western-themed looks, while everywhere you looked influencers including Tessa Brooks, Madison Pettis, Emma Leger, Jourdan Sloane, Uche and Clinton Moxam, and Katie Overholt were up on the benches dancing and partying in the USA...Hamptons-style.

Hugel

BFA

Ashtin Earle

BFA

Tinx

BFA

Bach Buquen

BFA

Saturday, July 5

Swiss electronic duo Adriatique always bring out a crowd, and Saturday’s scheduled set was no different. Trailblazing athlete and model Livvy Dunne was among those enjoying the upbeat set, looking summer-ready in head-to-toe white, as was internet personality Amelie Zilber. Newlywed Helen Owen was hanging out with fellow models and friends Vale Genta and Whitney Fransway following her European nuptials. Models Bruna Petrillo, Seraiah Wells, Shay Ericksen, Silmara Ribeiro, and Kornelia Ski also looked stylish to boot in the chic crowd. Over the course of the busy getaway, attendees stayed looking fresh and rested thanks to spa and beauty services by OMAYO.

Livvy Dunne

BFA

Amelie Zilber

Vale Genta, Helen Owen, Whitney Fransway

Lauren McCarthy

BFA

Dale Moss

BFA

Adriatique

BFA

Silmara Ribeiro