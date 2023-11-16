If you kept up with the recent Spring/Summer 2024 fashion month circuit, you might’ve noticed a common colorful theme: jewel tones. Ruby red matching sets played a star part on Saint Laurent’s runway, while olive green accents popped up consistently in Miu Miu’s new collection. But the vibrant shade that made the biggest sartorial impact this year? Amethyst purple. It stole the show in so many collections, including Ralph Lauren and Acne Studios, and now its influence has rubbed off on the celebrity — err, royal — set. We’re specifically talking about Kate Middleton, of course, who wore a matching purple suit set for her latest humanitarian visit.

On November 15, the Princess of Wales arrived at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum in London. In partnership with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Middleton was the host of the event, which brought leaders and specialists together in an effort to discuss key foundational skills for early childhood.

After months of consistently leaning toward elevated basics or neutral numbers for her latest community events, it seems Middleton is returning to her eye-catching workwear-inspired roots (see her brightly-colored coat selections). She was photographed greeting attendees in a coordinating vivid violet set from Emilia Wickstead, which included a fitted blazer and straight-leg trousers. In terms of footwear, she opted for her go-to pumps from Gianvito Rossi in another deep and dreamy tone, a rich midnight blue. The blue theme continued onto her accessories as she chose sapphire drop earrings from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which matched perfectly to her iconic engagement ring.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Seeing that Middleton is known for styling Ralph Lauren pieces on many of her royal outings, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her go for one of the label’s fresh off the runway purple looks in the near future. Purple was a dominating hue on label’s catwalk, but there’s a satin halter neck gown — complete with fringe embellishments — that stands out as a black tie option for the princess. (Perhaps she is in need of a new number for a ball or a gala?) Then, during Acne Studios’ runway show, a model showcased a knit top dress complete with a low-waisted skirt that would be ideal for a daytime press event. In other words? Don’t be surprised if rich purples take over both the red carpet and Middleton’s wardrobe in the coming months.

(+) WWD/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

For now, though, Middleton’s latest look is all is the style inspiration we need. Recreate it yourself by shopping the key pieces below.