Take it from the celebrity set: Flip flops are in their comeback era. While summer is still months away, stars like Gigi Hadid, Charli XCX, Meghan Markle, and even Rihanna have already approved the sandal’s renaissance this year. So, be sure to book a nail appointment before warmer weather arrives. Need color inspo? Channel RiRi’s recent stark white pedicure. On March 18, the multi-hyphenate chose the eye-catching polish to model her newest collaboration with PUMA. Her flip flop-clad ‘fit proved last summer’s must-have shade is back for round two.

Her longtime fans know Rihanna doesn’t post on Instagram as often as she used to. But, on the off chance she does, her photos always cause a stir. Such was the case on Tuesday morning, when the Grammy winner shared pics from her latest Fenty x PUMA photoshoot. To promote the brand-new Cat Cleats — sold-out jelly flip flops in various Y2K-coded hues — Rihanna posed on a yacht in Barbados with her pedi on full display. The Fenty Beauty founder chose the classic, clean polish in the popular square shape. In every shot, all eyes went to the ultra-bright white pedicure, which practically glowed against her lime green PUMAs. From there, she accessorized further with an ankle chain connected to her toes, and layered anklets on her other leg. Then, she coordinated her nail color to the rest of her look, starting with a tropical-print shirt dress. Rihanna’s white theme continued onto her navy-and-white polka-dot head wrap, plus another green one underneath. Various diamond hoop earrings, a chainlink necklace, and statement rings finished her boat-ready outfit.

Instead of matching her pedicure to her manicure, Rihanna switched things up. On her hands, the Oceans 8 actor tapped into the soap nails trend with a milky pink polish. She’s the latest star to approve the hazy-gloss finish, following in Sofia Richie Grainge, Kylie Jenner, and Selena Gomez’s footsteps. Similar to her pedi, her nails were filed into a timeless square shape.

All this to say? According to celebrities, contrasting manis and pedis are in this year. First, copy RiRi’s white pedi, because the neutral complements any color. Then, embrace a maximalist tint on top.