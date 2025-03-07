In just a few weeks, the first official day of spring will rear its head, bringing on sunnier days and warmer weather. Of course, this means you’ll be able to replace your coats with light jackets and swap your layers for a flowy dress, but most significantly, thick snow boots will be retired for cute kitten heels, funky wedges, or strappy flats — aka sandal season. How you approach wearing open-toed shoes is up to you, but many look for a fun pedicure color to help level up their shoe game. Yes, painting your toes a cute seasonal shade is a great way to add a pop to any outfit, and the trending spring 2025 pedicure colors range from neutral to bold.

To help you map out all of your spring pedicures, TZR tapped two nail experts to give you the full breakdown of all the colors that will become this year’s seasonal favorites. Whether you’re into airy pastels, light neutrals, or deep stains, there’s a shade that will work for your personal style and look cool with your entire shoe wardrobe.

Read on to discover all of the pedicure colors that’ll get you through the season. With so many standouts it’ll be hard to choose which one to try first.

Mocha Mousse

With Pantone naming mocha mousse its color of the year, manicurist and CEO of Nailing Hollywood Mazz Hanna says that everyone should expect the shade to translate into nail polish. “It’s the perfect balance between rich and understated,” says Hanna. “It’s a warm brown with creamy undertones that feels timeless. It’s deeper than a beige nude but softer than a true chocolate brown.” The nail expert also shares that it’s a great way to go for a fresh take on nude since it has depth, but works as an everyday hue. She recommends layering on a high-shine top coat for a polished effect or a matte top coat for a look that’s more modern.

Matcha Green

Because it blends wellness aesthetics with “fashion-forward appeal,” founder of Nails.INC Thea Green says that matcha green will be everywhere this spring. The founder says that the pale color is associated with mindfulness and clean living, connecting with the viral internet concept of self-care that soothes the mind and body. “This earthy tone combines freshness with sophistication, making it a versatile choice for both casual and formal settings,” says Green. “The shade can be worn as a solid color or incorporated into designs like French tips or floral patterns.” When it comes to finding the right shade for your complexion, Green suggests a soft pastel for fair skin, a deep earthy lacquer for medium tones, and a rich, vibrant tint for darker skin.

Soft Peach

“Soft peach is a muted orange tone that feels like early spring sunshine,” says Hanna. The nail expert notes that because the color is soft as opposed to bold or neon, it’s ideal for the cheerful spring vibes. She also adds that it feels more adult than a pastel yellow but is still bright and fun. Plus, it’s complementary with a variety of spring shades like soft pink or earthy brown, meaning you can have a lot of fun with nail art and outfit choices. As for polish preferences, she says, “A creamy, opaque formula makes soft peach feel more sophisticated, while a sheer version gives a more delicate, barely there effect.” The bottom line? There’s so much you can do with a soft peach.

Deep Cherry Red

Looking for a polish that exudes elegance? Green says the deep reds you were obsessed with during fall and winter are sticking around for spring. “These shades feel bold yet classic, aligning with the return of ‘90s and early 2000s aesthetics in fashion,” says Green. “They pair effortlessly with summer’s favorite footwear — minimalist sandals, strappy heels, and even sporty slides.” She also shares that the color is a unique departure from typical warm weather color palettes like coral, bright pink, and baby blue. It also fills a consumer need for luxury since its rich heart appears polished and opulent.

Pale Pink

No matter the season, you can never go wrong with a pale pink. “Soft pink is subtle, polished, and works on every skin tone,” says Hanna. “[This year] more people are choosing simple, fresh pedicures instead of bold colors, and pale pink is the perfect in-between.” She adds that you can go for a more natural finish (similar to the viral soap nails trend) by keeping the pink sheer or opt for opaqueness that makes the look feel extra glossy and polished.

Brown Hues

If you’re a neutral polish fan who can’t bring yourself to wear rainbow pedicure shades, don’t worry, Green assures that all variations of brown will be making the rounds this spring. “From rich, dark chocolates to milky browns, these colors offer a chic alternative to traditional nudes,” says Green. But, with so many options, which shade fits you best? Green notes that you should always think of what best fits your style, but skin tone is the true deciding factor. The founder suggests a caramel or taupe color for fair skin, a warm cocoa or chestnut for medium complexions, and a dark espresso brown for deep tones.