Whatever Rihanna posts to social media turns into internet gold, be it an elaborate outfit photo or a series of images showcasing her baby bump, draped in jewelry no less. This week, she once again made her fans LOL with a quick TikTok video of her toe ring. Yes, Rihanna posted a 38-second clip that panned down to her feet and as she walked, you could see that on her left foot, on the third toe, sat a giant pear-shaped diamond on a skinny band from XIV Karats. In the caption, she simply wrote, “quiet luxury.”

Of course, if you’ve been following this fashion trend, you’ll get the irony in her comment as her sparkly stone was anything but quiet. If you’re still puzzled over what this aesthetic is, the style, also called “stealth wealth,” champions a toned-down, minimalist look that consists of IYKYK designer pieces — think The Row, Khaite, and Toteme. Not surprisingly, this vibe isn’t quite aligned with Rihanna’s personal style as she is all about wearing statement-making items, like an electric-blue Stella McCartney cutout jumpsuit and a furry Chanel logo outfit. Since her fashion choices are the opposite of muted and toned-down, we’d say her toe ring video was hilariously on-brand.

The singer’s 8.4 million TikTok followers seem to agree that her video is a hoot as well. In the comments section, one user wrote: “Just a video of Rihanna’s feet? ICONIC” while another said, “Rihanna rocks a toe ring so I went out and bought a toe ring.” Some fans even went a step further, speculating that this could be an engagement ring from A$AP Rocky. The duo have been dating since 2020 and welcomed a son, RZA Athelston Mayers, together in 2022. They’re expecting their second child later this year.

While you wait for Rihanna to address the engagement ring rumors, you can shop TZR’s favorite toe rings to wear out for summer, below. It was difficult to track down a pear-shaped diamond piece for the feet, but if you like the design, we did find actual engagement rings that might hit that mark.