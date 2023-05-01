On the weekend leading up to the Met Gala, everyone cosplays as detectives as they try to figure out who will make an appearance on the steps. That’s because the guest list is firmly off-limits to the public, so fans can only speculate which A-listers are in town for the affair, or if their presence in the Big Apple is merely a coincidence. Well, Rihanna’s latest faux fur look, which she wore out and about in NYC, hints at the former. On April 30, the Fenty founder uploaded an image on IG of her Chanel outfit, with the caption: “not even monday.”

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which pays tribute to the late designer. And as it happens, Rihanna’s internet-breaking look clearly honors Lagerfeld as it boasted pieces from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 1994 collection, which he happened to design. (Come on, this couldn’t have been an accident!) The singer wore a black and white faux-fur cropped jacket from Chanel on top of an equally fuzzy custom mini dress from Coperni. And if you’re fast enough, you can still scoop up her luxe outerwear style on Farfetch right now. The beauty maven then styled the textured outfit with crystal-encrusted Amina Muaddi sandals, Chanel’s CC Logo Futuristic Sunglasses, also from the 1994 collection, and a diamond ring from Jacob & Co.

Shortly after she shared the outfit pic on social media, fans also began making predictions about her Met Gala appearance. “For once, she’s early! 😜❤️,” said journalist Derek Blasberg. Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid, who is known to slay the red carpet at the event, wrote: “🤤🤤 Let us try tho 🫠.” The consensus, here? If anyone could win the Met Gala days before the actual event, too, it would be RiRi.

While Rihanna’s show-stopping look may not be the easiest to pull off IRL (but hey, if you’re willing to try, go for it!), you can still take styling notes from her fuzzy ‘fit. For instance, consider donning a feather mini dress, such as Cult Gaia’s popular Shannon Dress, and Amina Muaddi’s flashy pumps to a spring wedding or upscale soirée. And come fall, team a Chanel-inspired cropped faux fur coat with relaxed denim and white sneakers.

If you’re on board with test-driving her outfit, shop the pieces below. And make sure to keep your eyes peeled for the star on the red carpet this evening.