If there’s one thing Rihanna wants her fans to remember about her, it is perhaps that her style never, ever sleeps. Just over two months postpartum (she gave birth to a baby boy in May), the talent is stepping out to show her fans and foes that she’s an omnipotent style star, capable of serving up the best looks in any circumstance. That is to say, on July 24, she was spotted on a date in New York City with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in yet another coveted outfit — a black corset top that had “Rihanna” written all over it.

The conical, satin top and matching, form-fitting leggings were from Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest capsule collection with former in-house stylist for Vetements and Balenciaga, Lotta Volkova. (The ’80s-inspired number and leggings outfit take cues from the designer’s iconic cone dress from 1984 and pink satin bodysuit variation that Madonna wore on her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour.) RiRi completed her look with a long black leather trench coat and pumps, sleek black shades, and a mini satin Dior Saddle Bag.

Similarly, A$AP Rocky proved that parenthood doesn’t mean you can’t be über chic. In the paparazzi photos, he wore a coordinated outfit comprised of a knee-length navy blue shorts suit by Raf Simons, which he paired with a graphic T-shirt, black sunglasses, and a pair of black and white Oxford shoes.

Rihanna made headlines all throughout her pregnancy for her super stylish outfits, which included every statement piece imaginable, from a crystal Miu Miu set that said, “pretty pop icon” to a near-monochrome pink outfit that bore her eight-month belly in its entirety for a more sensual appeal. While the pubic hasn’t seen much of the star since the baby’s birth in May, it could be reasonable to expect that the date night marks her great return to the street style scene.

As you wait for another glimpse of RiRi’s impeccable outfits, shop her exact going-out top or another similar corset style, below.

