Every celebrity celebrates Thanksgiving weekend differently. The Kardashian-Jenner clan all gathered for an intimate dinner, which was complete with extravagant decor, while Kate Hudson and her daughter cooked together in a low-key moment. Elsewhere, Rihanna spent her holiday break in Barbados with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. For a night out to see the Imagine Reggae Show on Nov. 27, Rihanna dressed up in PVC heels and a red floral mini dress. It wasn’t a typical post-Thanksgiving cozy ensemble, but it certainly provided her fans with future holiday outfit ideas.

Take Rihanna’s red Magda Butrym dress, for instance, which would make for the perfect New Year’s Eve look should you not want sequins or glitter. The figure-hugging number features ruffled 3D florals on the front and cutouts throughout. And luckily, the singer’s exact mini is still available to shop, as are her “invisible” shoes. For the fun night out, the singer slipped into a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti’s Earthshine Plexy Slip-On Sandals. The PVC heels complemented her bold dress and allowed it to be the focal point in her overall ensemble.

Rihanna then completed her look with a gold collar necklace and a Tom Ford-era Gucci logo bag. Based on the photo, below, it appears A$AP Rocky also got the “wear red” memo as he worked the shade into various parts of his outfit, from his muscle graphic top to his cherry-red sneakers.

@246PAPS / BACKGRID

For fans of Rihanna, this latest appearance promptly reminded everyone why she is one of the ultimate style queens in Hollywood. The singer and beauty guru doesn’t shy away from wearing vibrant colors nor sultry ensembles (see her naked dress in Paris, if you need a refresher on this). In addition, she flawlessly executes the latest fashion trends with ease, as evidenced by her invisible heels. (Celebrities love this style for 2022, as everyone from Kate Hudson to Kylie Jenner has a pair in their wardrobes.)

Recreate Rihanna’s outfit for your next holiday party, ahead. You can purchase her exact dress and heels, along with a suggested bag and more shoe alternatives.