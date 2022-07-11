The Kardashian-Jenner clan is famous for being fashion trendsetters. Kim Kardashian proves Balenciaga’s Pantaleggings can become a wardrobe staple while Kendall Jenner continuously provides the latest bikini inspiration. The latest member of the iconic family to give a buzzy style trend their stamp of approval was Kylie Jenner, whose PVC heels stole the show when she and Travis Scott were out on a date. (The two made a rare public appearance together at Catch Steak LA on July 9.) Jenner’s appearance in the see-through footwear confirmed that PVC heels have made a comeback in 2022 as they can be dressed up or down.

Jenner’s orange heels came from French designer Alexandre Vauthier and featured a four-inch heel and asymmetrical transparent straps. Along with the statement shoes, she sported a diamond tennis anklet that added a hint of sparkle to the ensemble. The rest of the pieces for the romantic night out complemented the orange shoes as she went with a matching orange two-piece set from Rick Owens (a fashion house she often turns to for edgy street style pieces). To complete the outfit, she carried a bright blue Hermès Kelly bag that added bold contrast and felt glamorous.

Jenner isn’t the only star who loves PVC heels as of late — Dakota Johnson opted for the style in NYC a few weeks ago while attending the Tribeca Film Festival. Meanwhile, Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian has shown her adoration for sheer shoes in many Instagram posts. What makes the transparent footwear style so beloved is that they can give the illusion of longer legs, since you can see the entirety of one’s foot in them.

In the edit ahead, you’ll be able to shop Jenner’s tangy orange date-night look. Her exact shoes are unavailable, but TZR has selected similar options so you can still achieve that monochromatic look. Her formfitting outfit is the perfect option for an intimate date night, but you can also wear the pieces separately for a more casual daytime outfit.

