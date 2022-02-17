Rihanna’s Latest Fenty Beauty Venture Points To Total Industry Domination

If Rihanna’s incessant productivity could be bottled, mass-produced, and sold, we’d probably have flying cars by the end of next week. Fresh off a whirlwind month for the mega-mogul — including a highly-anticipated lipstick launch, several jaw-dropping event outfits, and a group chat-igniting pregnancy announcement — Rih just can’t seem to stop making major moves. In a pun-filled Instagram caption in which she quite literally secures another bag (this one bright orange), the bad gal herself announced that a Fenty Beauty Ulta era is near — a long-awaited expansion that will put her best-selling makeup products in more than 1,300 stores and on the ULTA Beauty website.

“I created Fenty Beauty with a global vision in mind, and that vision transcends everything from our shade ranges and products to where and how people can shop the brand,” Rihanna explains in a press release on the just-announced expansion. “I want everyone to be truly included and ULTA Beauty’s amazing community shares the same passion for beauty that I do.” On March 6, beauty lovers will be able to shop the complete Fenty Beauty line — including collection staples and new favorites — in-stores and online. It seems like Rih’s got a bit more up her designer sleeves, too. In an accompanying Instagram Story, she holds two bulging orange Ulta bags with a caption that reads “Me carrying around all my secrets” followed by laughing and pregnant emojis — could something else already be in the works?

Just after, she posted a video of her preparing for what looks like an upcoming promotional shoot for the collaboration. Rih’s seen dancing, applying Fenty Beauty lip products, and tossing her full hair around as she laughs, “All for Ulta, baby!”

It’s been a mammoth few years for Ulta, too, beating year-over-year revenue marks thanks to strategic moves like partnerships with Target that allow customers to browse for beauty products in a pop-up-like environment within Target stores. The Fenty expansion is both brilliant and natural — Rihanna’s beauty line is one of the most recognizable cosmetics brands among the most key demographics, fueling the star’s now-billion-dollar empire.

Knowing Rihanna, though, the news probably doesn’t end here —stay tuned for what else she could be hiding in those bright orange bags.