It’s a common joke to emblazon on coffee mugs and t-shirts: “You have as many hours in the day as Rihanna.” It’s meant to be motivational, but it does really get you thinking about how the musician-mogul manages to juggle it all. A private plane and a handful of assistants help, of course, but to be on Rih’s level, one has to master the art of multitasking. In a new set of photos shared to the star’s Instagram, she seems to balance both a day at the pool and some light Fenty Beauty promotion. Rihanna’s natural curls are long, free-flowing, and damp, suggesting a bit of summery water fun, likely with her family. But she still carves out a few minutes to pose with her brand’s latest product and give her fans an inside look at exactly what the formula’s like.

Rih posted a three-photo carousel of herself dressed in a gold sequin-covered bikini and a vault’s worth of matching jewelry — and for her, that’s a casual backyard pool day look — along with the new Fenty Skin HydraVizor Huez, a tinted moisturizer loaded with UV ray-blocking SPF. What really makes it look like she just took a break from playing with RZA and Riot to quickly snap into Founder Mode, though, is her beauty choices.

Stunning and sun-kissed with no makeup at all, she lets her lush, glossy curls tumble down around her shoulders and in front of her eyes. They’re the same golden blonde color she’s been loving since last fall, and really show off the long bangs and bone structure-emphasizing layers she recently added just a few weeks ago. Rih’s curls are tight, beautifully shaped, and so healthy-looking, reflecting the sun and infusing an overall relaxed glamour to her entire look.

When summer rolls around, the star seems to really love showing off her natural hair texture. No matter what color she’s wearing at the moment, fans can regularly catch Rih wearing her full, voluminous curls loose and long, cropped, styled into a high ponytail, or casually spilling out of a designer baseball cap.

That could be one way Rihanna saves an extra hour or so in the summer — why waste time on heat styling when your natural curl pattern in this breathtaking?