In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, beauty writer Jessica Fields is testing Fenty Beauty’s We’re Even Hydrating Longwear Concealer.

When it comes to my desert island makeup picks, there’s just one item that comes to mind: Concealer. The workhorse product is more than just a staple in my bag — it’s a necessity. Like many people, my under eye area is noticeably darker than the rest of my face. But the handy tubes help me hide the discoloration and quickly even my tone. My obsession with finding the perfect concealers (plural, because makeup looks vary) has led to testing a slew of formulations in search of new favorites to add to my collection. So, when I got word of Fenty Beauty’s We’re Even Hydrating Longwear Concealer, the latest addition to the brand's complexion line, I had no choice but to put it to the test.

Regardless of what kind of look I’m planning, proper coverage is always my number one concern. Yet recently, I’ve found myself asking more questions before I purchase a new tube. Is it lightweight? Will it cover without looking cakey? Is it hydrating? Will it have a smooth finish? Because Fenty’s newest launch promises to do it all, it instantly intrigued me.

Below, my honest thoughts on Fenty Beauty’s newest concealer.

Fast Facts

Price: $30

Size: 9 ml/0.30 fl oz

Clean/Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best For: Brightening and evening tone

Ingredient Highlights: Prickly pear cactus extract, Persian silk tree extract, sodium hyaluronate

What We Like: Easily buildable; doesn’t settle into fine lines; brightens and corrects dark circles; long-wearing; hydrating

What We Don’t Like: Nothing

Rating: 5/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula & Design

Fenty’s We’re Even Hydrating Longwear Concealer contains three key ingredients to improve the skin. First up is the Persian silk tree extract. Like a jolt of caffeine, it naturally reduces puffiness and targets signs of fatigue by optimizing the ATP reserves in the skin. Then, there’s prickly pear cactus extract that provides intense hydration. It’s also a rich source of vitamin K, which is known to contribute to skin’s elasticity. Finally, the formula contains sodium hyaluronate, a form of hyaluronic acid that has a plethora of skin benefits. Together, they pack a punch not too different from your favorite skin care serum to keep the under eye area hydrated and moisturized.

Super formula aside, this concealer has another stellar ingredient that makes it unique: the applicator. Like the brand’s famed Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer, the newest addition includes a flexible tip. However, instead of a slim, straight doe foot, the We’re Even applicator is angled to mimic the shape of a finger. The peculiar design helps to make the application easy and seamless. And there’s still a slight point at the tip to help with precision in case you need it.

My Typical Complexion Makeup Routine

Though I wear makeup daily, I try to use a minimal number of products to achieve a more natural look. Now that we’re deep in winter, I’m aiming for a glowy complexion that’s soft and understated. Regardless of the season, I always begin with a primer. Recently, I’ve been relying on e.l.f.’s Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF in the color sunbeam to give me a golden glow. Next, I add a few small dots of Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk foundation to my face and buff them in with a makeup brush before moving onto concealer.

Once everything is blended, I sweep some bronzer around my temples and under my cheekbones. The step is less about contouring and more about enhancing my skin’s radiance. That said, I like to use a light-toned product, like the number four shade of NARS’ Laguna bronzing powder. Finally, I apply liquid blush with my fingers for a diffused look. My current favorite is Rare Beauty’s Believe, a mauve shade that adds a natural flush.

My Experience & Results

According to the brand’s website, the We’re Even Hydrating Longwear Concealer offers medium coverage with a “second-skin” finish. I’m always wary of buildable formulas as I don’t like the idea of layers of product under my eyes. But I was excited about the seamless look it promised. Per the website’s instructions, I used my current Eaze Drop shade (15) and the guide to find my concealer match 360W. Once I opened the tube, I was a little worried the color was too light but decided to trust the process.

For the first day of testing, I applied a small swatch of the product underneath my eyes just below the inner corners. Against my skin, the neutral undertones of the concealer still looked a bit light. However, as I started blending it out my tune changed. The product instantly illuminated the area. I’ve used peachy concealers in the past and have always felt that they made my under eyes look too ashy. With Fenty’s new concealer, I didn’t have that problem. As I tapped it into my skin, it melted flawlessly to cover my dark circles and even the tone. Even more impressive was the finish. Instead of looking cakey or textured, my under eyes looked smooth and blended seamlessly with the rest of my complexion.

After approving the finish, I decided to test the wear time. The next week was going to be busy with long days and proved to be the perfect opportunity to try it. Needless to say, it stayed put, keeping me looking refreshed throughout the long days — it didn’t budge even after a workout!

Is Fenty Beauty’s We’re Even Hydrating Longwear Concealer Worth It?

When it comes to concealer, my standards are pretty high. But this little tube now has a permanent spot in my makeup bag. With very little product and effort, I was able to brighten and cover my dark circles. The finger-shaped applicator and the skin-fueled formula gave me a smooth and hydrated look. If you’ve been searching for a concealer that truly has a second skin-like finish, you won’t be disappointed by this one.