To side part or not to side part? That is the question at the heart of the Gen Z vs. millennials debate that’s been simmering on social media for a while now, with each generation convinced it has the correct take on this divisive trend. Gen Z argues that everyone looks better with a middle part, and that the side part is distinctly millennial-coded a.k.a outdated. But millennials aren’t backing down, claiming the side part never goes out of style. Thankfully, a beauty and style icon — who, yes, happens to be a millennial — has weighed in on the topic, hopefully putting an end to the back and forth. Last night, Rihanna attended the annual CFDA Fashion Awards alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky, who received the 2025 Fashion Icon Award, a high honor. It was her first public appearance since September, when the couple welcomed their third child, daughter Rocki Irish Mayers. To mark the momentous occasion, the artist walked the red carpet with her hair styled in a deep side part.

The look, the work of hairstylist Yusef Williams, includes long, face-framing bangs swept across her forehead on one side, creating a dramatic yet polished effect. With smooth edges and a sleek, glossy finish, the style feels like a fresh and modern take on the classic red carpet updo. It also paired well with her navy blue, asymmetrical Alaïa wrap coat.

I’m sure if Rihanna was asked about her take on the trend, she’d say to just do you. Style isn’t about following rules, and whether it’s a deep side part or a middle part, the best look is the one that feels (and looks) great on you.