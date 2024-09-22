Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite lip liners of the moment.

Lip liner isn’t a one-trick pony. The makeup product is having a main character moment right now because everyone has finally caught on to its versatility. Applying one that’s a perfect match to your lipstick of choice will shape, define, and if you over-line, create the illusion of fuller lips. What’s more, the shade of liner you use can completely transform your favorite lipstick. Using a darker color will create an ombré effect, while a lighter one can add dimension. And finally, for a low-key look, you can forego traditional matte lipstick and apply one of the best lip liners all over, then layer clear balm over top. The result is a sheered-out, slightly dewy lip.

With lip liner’s newfound status as a covetable makeup product, there are now simply too many options out there to choose from. That’s where TZR editors’ picks come into play. Whether you prefer a nude, brown, red, or pink lip this bunch has tried them all and narrowed down the ones worth adding to your cart. Keep reading to discover the liners that will inevitably become staples in your makeup bag. One half of your new favorite lip combo awaits.

MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Whirl $25 See On Ulta “I'm a long-time MAC girlie, especially when it comes to their lipsticks and liners. The hydration, color payoff, and staying power are unmatched. The Lip Pencil in Whirl is a beautiful, dusty rose hue that provides a your lips but better look, serving as a functional liner to pair with my everyday mauve and rose-colored lipsticks, but also works great on its own with a little gloss to top it off for a '90s beauty moment. The formula is super creamy and moisturizing, keeping my lips from getting chapped or looking dried out while wearing it.” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Whatever Walnut $24 See On Sephora "Usually, it's difficult for me to really appreciate viral products — maybe I'm just a contrarian. With MUFE's set of artist-favorite lip pencils, though, I more than understand the hype. Like many people, this liner (and shade) really landed on my radar when Hailey Bieber used it in a series of Get Ready With Me TikToks. It seemed like the perfect everyday color that could be made more dramatic with a heavier hand, or more natural with a lighter one. Now, it's one of my most reached-for pencils in general." — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

Lancôme Lip Idôle Lip Shaper in Red Now $25 See On Lancôme “This liner doesn’t lean too warm or too cool so it’s the perfect neutral shade of red. I’m a fan of putting it all over my lips as a base and adding a layer of clear balm on top for a softer, more low-key finish than a traditional matte lip. This combo was introduced to me by a makeup artist at a Lancôme event this summer, and I’ve been returning to it ever since.” – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Chestnut $25 See On MAC Cosmetics “I never used to be a lip liner person until my best friend introduced me to MAC’s Lip Pencil in the shade Chestnut. It changed my lip combo game for the better. It adds a beautiful depth and dynamic to any gloss or lipstick that you pair on top of it.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, BDG

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Supersize Me $25 See On Sephora "Everyone is always raving about Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lip liner, but I need to call attention to the real MVP shade: Super Size Me. I can't count how many of these I've worn down to itty-bitty nubs, my go-to color all year long. The pink is a little deeper, and I find it's great for really maximizing the look of your lip real estate. Personally, I think this pencil plus a tube of Aquaphor is the greatest lip combo in history." — Ross

GXVE Pout to Get Real Clean Overlining Lip Liner in Do Whatever $15 See On GXVE “I've tried so many lip liners and keep going back to a somewhat random one from Gwen Stefani's beauty brand GXVE. It's called "Pout To Get Real" and features a unique angled twist-up tip that perfectly hugs the curves of my lips. It's also the perfect shade for my natural lip color — slightly browner, and not too pink. I use it on my cupid's bow, and it instantly makes it look like I got lip filler. Plus, I love that it's twist-up, because nobody's got time (or space) for a sharpener.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

Fenty Beauty Trace'd Out Longwear Waterproof Pencil Lip Liner in Thugz Blush Too $20 See On Sephora "I just got my hands on these new lip liners from Fenty Beauty, and I can't put them down. I typically avoid waterproof formulas as they are such a hassle to remove at the end of the day, but I'm making the exception here. The soft dusty rose shade of the liner goes on nude, with just a touch of warm pink, so it looks great on its own (filled in on the lips) with a bit of gloss swiped over top or paired with my favorite nude lipstick. The formula seriously stays put and doesn't blur or transfer — even after hours of use. I never doubt a RiRi-approved product, and can safely say I never will." – Angela Melero, editorial director, TZR

Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil in Hugh $24 See On Makeup By Mario “My everyday lip color is a muted mauve-rosy shade, so this liner from Make Up My Mario complements all of the ones in my current rotation. It’s super creamy and doesn’t dry up and flake, but the built-in brush is also worth noting. I love using it to blend the liner when I want a softer, blurred look.” – Lukas