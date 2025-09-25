Rihanna announced the birth of her first daughter Rocki Irish to the tune of nine million likes on Instagram on Wednesday evening. For the glimpse at her third child, the entertainer stayed true to her fashion icon status, simultaneously showing off some serious bling while cradling her little girl.

The Fenty mogul, 37, shared the news with an image of her new baby swaddled in pink bows. While social media gender reveals might be considered passé — when you’re Rihanna, you do things your own way. Fans were quick to notice the thematic pink face of the rose gold watch shining from her wrist. The timepiece was identified by watch expert Brynn Wallner, who confirmed that it’s a Audemars Piguet 34mm Royal Oak style. Recent versions of the rare watch have a starting price of $91,000.

The Bajan singer also wore her go-to yellow gold MOM ring, custom made for her by Beverly Hills jeweler XIV Karats. Rihanna first debuted the chunky style when she performed at the Super Bowl in 2023, revealing her second pregnancy to the world. As for this latest pregnancy? She followed suit by gracing the Met Gala red carpet to debut her bump.

Now sharing her first initial with all three of her children, the performer showcased her beloved Splendente Letter “R” pendant by Italian American jeweler Renato Cipullo. Born in Naples to a family of renowned jewelers—his brother Aldo is credited with designing Cartier’s Love and Nail bracelets—Cipullo emigrated to New York to establish his label in 1972.

Rihanna has been spotted in the yellow gold R — which retails for $7,950 — with retro font inspired by ‘70s graphic design numerous times before.

The star also turned to one of her favorite pieces — a hearty checkered Marie Lichtenberg necklace that she wears as part of her regular stack. Designed by the former fashion editor and stylist turned jeweler, the substantial white diamond and ruby-encrusted yellow gold scapular pendant and 50cm Rosa Classic chain retails for a cool $42,000.

Rihanna is mom to toddlers RZA Athelston (born May 2022) and Riot Rose (born August 2023), who have already shown budding promise as stylish scions. This summer, the cute pair made their red carpet debut joining Rihanna at the Smurfette premiere in Los Angeles. For the family day out, the brothers were also among the first in the world to debut custom Dior Homme designs by Jonathan Anderson.

Riot also made his fashion week front row debut in June, joining Rihanna to cheer on dad A$AP Rocky at his runway collection outing for AWGE during Paris Fashion Week Men’s.