There’s no arguing with the fact Rihanna has single-handedly redefined how the world views maternity style. Since announcing her first pregnancy in January 2022, she’s confirmed every piece in her closet is still fair game to wear. Mini dresses? Why not! Belly chains? Absolutely. Latex bandeaus? You bet. And now that the Fenty founder is expecting baby number two, she’s continuing to serve more game-changing pregnancy ensembles. In fact, following her three internet-breaking Oscars outfits, Rihanna’s latest polo top look from Loewe is already making headlines.

On March 15, the mother-to-be spent her afternoon walking around West Hollywood alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Ri gave the preppy piece her own unique touch by folding it over, so as to expose her growing bump. She paired the striped shirt with laid-back items like baggy jeans and Timberland boots. The star has been on quite the Loewe kick lately, having just sported a custom fiery red jumpsuit from the Spanish label at the 2023 Super Bowl. Another standout piece in the beauty mogul’s outfit? Her monogrammed Louis Vuitton wavy box bag, which was plucked from Virgil Abloh’s last Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection for the French fashion house. To complete the look, the “Lift Me Up” singer accessorized with a single gold middle finger statement earring (only RiRi could pull this off!) and a pair of oversized sunnies.

BACKGRID

Loewe’s polo top is currently making its way around the Hollywood fashion set, as Hailey Bieber just donned it this week, too. On March 13, the model spent her chill, post-Oscars day strolling around Los Angeles with her husband while in the preppy piece, which she styled with relaxed jeans. As you can see below, however, the Rhode Beauty founder went for a more dressed-up direction with her outfit. She rocked the shirt with Miu Miu’s Wander Matelassé Mini Bag, Bottega Veneta’s Tex Mules, and Saint Laurent’s 557 shades.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Are you contemplating purchasing the Loewe top, now? If yes, you’ll want to act fast and scoop it up below because if both Rihanna and Bieber own it, the item won’t stay in stock for long. And should you want to recreate Ri’s whole ensemble, pick up the accompanying items too.