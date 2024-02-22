It’s a good week to be a RiRi fan. Hot on the heels of the singer’s 36th birthday celebration (she had a romantic Venice getaway on a boat, as one does to ring in another year around the sun), she’s getting back to work, casually shaking up the fashion industry. According to Business of Fashion, Rihanna is allegedly returning to her role as the face of Dior. This just-released info comes from industry sources close to the Parisian fashion house, who confirmed the Fenty founder has a new deal coming (though details have yet to be shared).

Rihanna has a long-standing relationship with Dior, having made history as the first Black woman to be a brand ambassador in 2015. She kicked off her stint as a Dior muse fronting the luxury label’s Secret Garden IV campaign, shot in Versailles by Steven Klein. And a year into her brand ambassador role, the designer collaborated with the French label on a futuristic sunglasses collection named Rihanna (what else?).

Last month, the A-lister may have been hinting at her future with the fashion house when she sat front row at its Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris. And to say her appearance at the event garnered buzz would be the understatement of the century. Supposedly, according to Launchmetrics, the beauty mogul’s attendance generated $9.3 million USD worth of press and social media visibility. Only RiRi, right?

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

And if you saw those images of Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky in Paris for Valentine’s Day last week? Well, it turns out she wasn’t just in the City of Lights to celebrate the holiday. During her recent stay, Rihanna was also apparently shooting a Dior campaign at the Château de Versailles, photographed by Steven Klein (yes, again) and styled by Carine Roitfeld.

While no reps have spoken about this breaking news, we’re hoping the rumors are true. Perhaps a Rihanna sighting at Dior’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show at PFW on Feb. 27 will set the record straight?