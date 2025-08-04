Megan Thee Stallion is adding another title to her resume: executive producer. Over the weekend, Apple TV dropped the trailer for KPopped. The new show pairs music icons, including Meg, with K-pop groups to put a fresh twist on their biggest hits, going head-to-head in front of a live audience in Seoul, who will choose the best remix. While the trailer for the show teased bold, exciting performances, there was another thing that was hard to ignore — Meg’s hair. Her bangs, to be exact. In the promo video for KPopped, Meg can be seen sporting three different styles of fringe.

In the first, she can be seen with straight across, blunt bangs paired with sleek long black hair. Her makeup is pretty natural — well, as natural as a camera-ready glow can be — and it featured a cat eye, piece-y lashes, cut crease eyeshadow, and glossy lips. The second look features Meg with bangs again, but this time they’re wispy, falling just past her eyebrows. Her hair is styled into a voluminous, messy bun, adorned with barrettes and other playful accessories. And in the third and final look, Meg is performing a remix of her hit song “Savage” and she’s seen with long, waist-length hair, piece-y bangs, and two small pigtails placed at the front of her head.

KPopped is an eight-part series, and it debuts on August 29. Hopefully, the trailer only gave us just a glimpse at the striking hair and makeup looks Meg has in store.