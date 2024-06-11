When Rihanna first introduced her original Fenty Beauty line, a wide-ranging makeup brand full of luxe essentials that truly embraced inclusivity, it almost immediately became the most successful celebrity cosmetics collection of all time. As her empire expanded into apparel, lingerie, and skin care, fans loved to make a joke that soon enough, Fenty Health Care would be her next venture — surely global domination was imminent. That’s not quite the next step on her agenda, but the next best thing is. In early June, Rihanna announced the imminent launch of Fenty Hair, a line of nourishing products created for the full spectrum of textures, types, and lengths. Considering Rih’s experimented with just about every hairstyle under the sun through her years in the spotlight, she’s more than qualified.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Rihanna dropped a teaser trailer to introduce Fenty Hair to the world. “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,” she narrates in the clip, her honey-blonde hair cropped into a cool, choppy pixie. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural — so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!”

On June 10, Rih released details about the complete initial lineup. She’s kicking the collection off with a a moisture repair shampoo and matching conditioner, an even more intense deep conditioner, a damage-repair bond-building cream, and a multifunctional 5-in-1 styler that doubles as a heat protectant — a sure-to-be fan-favorite. Additionally, she’s dropping a curl cream, a strong-hold hair gel, and an edge-control pomade complete with a (sold separately) baby-sized brush for easy placement.

Though her products run the gamut from styling essentials to rich, everything-shower treatments, there is one consistency through each formula. As Rih explains in one video clip about the line, “[I] included repair in every step.” Based on just how healthy and structured her short, natural curls were looking at an early brand launch event just days ago, it’s a move that’s clearly paid off.

Fans lucky enough to get on the early release list can shop the new launches as early as June 10. Otherwise, they’re all available on the Fenty Hair website on June 13.