As Rihanna has settled into motherhood, she’s given her fans a glimpse at her very cool off-duty mom style. Since giving birth to her first child, the singer has stepped out in unforgettable statement ensembles — she recently wore Y/Project over-the-knee boots for date night and a deconstructed button-down for a late-night walk around New York City. Now, the star is adding another eye-catching look to her list of fun, new-mom outfits. For a dinner with A$AP Rocky in Manhattan, Rihanna wore adidas x Gucci clogs. She confirmed that the quirky ‘70s-style shoe can feel on-trend, and even edgy, when styled properly.

For the outing, she leaned into all of the maximalist notes by mixing playful patterns together. She wore a pair of men’s checker print corduroy trousers from Marni and opted for a blue Fan Mail jersey with the number 99 on the front, which created contrast against the bold colors in her pants. On her feet were the adidas x Gucci clogs, which felt like a surprise element in her ensemble. That’s because RiRi typically steps out in more sultry shoe options such as heeled boots or sleek stilettos.

Her leather clogs featured an oversized adidas logo in black-and-white, plus gold stud detailing along the sides of the shoes. For that certified Gucci touch, the house’s iconic horsebit gold hardware gleamed from the top of the clogs. To complete the look, she reached for her Gucci x Tom Ford snakeskin bag (it’s been her go-to as of late) and Prada sunglasses.

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Clogs are one of the most popular footwear styles for 2022, and it appears from the photo above that Rihanna is totally on board with the trend. You can follow her lead in styling the shoes with your favorite printed pieces for a bold look. Should you not have the appropriate items though, shop her exact clogs plus similar product selections below.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.