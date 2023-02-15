The month of February belongs to Rihanna. After the singer surprised everyone at the 2023 Super Bowl with a second pregnancy announcement and an unforgettable performance, a few days later she, A$AP Rocky, and their son made their first official family appearance on the cover of British Vogue. For the cover, Rihanna wore a black Chanel dress with a thigh-high slit and a silver chainlink design around the neck. Meanwhile, her child rocked a Chrome Hearts diaper cover (ummm, chic!) while Rocky wore a full leather ensemble. Photographers Inez & Vinoodh — who are frequent collaborators with Chanel — shot all the images of the trio while British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful styled them for the shoot.

It seemed like the whole family wanted to create a gothic, moody aesthetic for their shoot, as the images inside the issue also featured the couple wearing all black — save for one photo of RiRi in a bright yellow Rick Owens apparition leather gown. The star gravitates between wearing brights and neutrals, proving she doesn’t play favorites. Her custom Loewe and Alaïa looks were cherry red during her Super Bowl performance on Feb. 12, but back in January 2023, the singer stunned in a black Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Award.

Rihanna’s latest cover look should hopefully satiate her fans who want to see new outfits from the singer. And everyone is keeping a closer eye on her style now more than ever since she’s expecting her second child. The first time around, her maternity looks ranged from sultry sheer dresses to belly-baring, two-piece sets — Rihanna can rock anything — that set the pregnancy fashion bar high.

The singer even touched on this briefly with British Vogue and said in the issue: “Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake...” However, RiRi then acknowledged that postpartum style was another beast to tackle. “The week that I came home from the hospital — that was nothing but sweats and hoodies,” she said. “But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big ... You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”

As you wait for Rihanna to debut a second round of maternity ensembles — they will not disappoint — peruse through similar halter-neck, thigh-high slit dresses to shop, if you love her cover look.