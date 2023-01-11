The celebrity turnout at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards exceeded all expectations, as viewers were treated to high-profile appearances from the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Ana de Armas, Viola Davis, and Selena Gomez. They posed on the gray carpet for the cameras and the photographers there nearly captured every single star, with the except of one: Rihanna. The singer decided to not walk the carpet and instead stealthily walked into the ceremony while White Lotus actor Jennifer Coolidge was presenting an award. Luckily, fans were on hand to video record Rihanna’s look at the 2023 Golden Globes from inside The Beverly Hilton hotel, where the show was held.

In several clips posted to Twitter and the Golden Globes’ official Instagram account, you can see that Rihanna arrived in absolute style. She wore a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, designed by Daniel Roseberry. The black velvet bustier dress featured a silk jersey drapé with a voluminous stole in black bonded silk velvet. A dazzling diamond necklace and pair of earrings (both by Cartier) complemented her extravagant outfit. And on her arm was the Viv' Pocket Strass Cube Bag by Roger Vivier.

Fashion aside, however, Rihanna’s hairstyle might’ve caught your attention, too. The singer wore an artistic take on pigtails via a structural updo. In addition, her Josephine Baker-style curl exuded an old Hollywood glam vibe. The star radiated confidence and happiness as she chatted with her beau and date for the night, A$AP Rocky.

If you were wondering why Rihanna was at the Globes to begin with, it’s because she was nominated for her song “Lift Me Up,” which appeared in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although Rihanna didn’t end up taking home the award for Best Original Song (“Naatu Naatu” in RRR won), she still seemed to have a grand time at the ceremony, mingling with guests like Angela Bassett. You can see the adorable moment ahead, as well as several more images of RiRi’s outfit from photos that were taken from inside the hotel. Her couture look was unforgettable.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images