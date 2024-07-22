It’s tempting to want to call it the Summer Of Rihanna, but really, it’s been her season since about 2009. Still, there’s just something especially electric about the star’s energy right now. She’s taking on massive new projects like her Fenty Hair collection, pulling off some of her coolest-ever ad campaigns, and doing it all while serving fans an endless showcase of stunning fashion and beauty looks. Her latest hairstyle might be the pinnacle of summer beauty, at once elegant, intricate, yet somehow also so effortless — or maybe that’s just the way the superstar carries herself. Rihanna’s long braids, seemingly freshly installed after a few weeks of wearing her natural curls, were just spotted on a date night out in New York. The plaits themselves are gorgeous, but the way Rih’s styled them for the occasion is just as noteworthy.

Seen leaving SoHo’s Mercer Hotel with ASAP Rocky, Rihanna stepped out onto the cobblestones in an exaggeratedly baggy pair of jeans with a matching navy button-down top. The new, extra-long braids seem to be a warm shade of cinnamon, a sharp contrast to the honey blonde and butter-streaked black hair colors she was seen with earlier on in the summer.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

The plaits fall almost to Rihanna’s hips, the top three-fourths all traditional, woven braids while the remaining portion is all free-flowing waves. Most of them are secured against the side of her head cornrow-style, while those closest to the front are loose to frame her face. To match her edgy, casual ensemble, Rih pulled a section of braids up into a half-knot, adding some half-down style to her new hair. Considering the time that likely went into such an immaculate set, you’ll likely be able to catch the Fenty Beauty founder in a few more braided looks before she’s ready to take them out.

The last time Rihanna had a full head of braids, it was spring 2021 — a full year before the baby announcement that shattered the Internet.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A lot has changed since she wore the look last, but her ability to make such a classic hairstyle feel so impressively cool hasn’t waned.