It might seem hard to believe that there’s any hairstyle under the sun untouched by Rihanna at this point, but part of being such a high-profile creative is constantly dreaming up new looks and fresh takes on old ones. For someone with Rihanna’s professional portfolio, the demand is even greater — she’s juggling a half-dozen self-owned brands, and they all require an innovative visual approach. Part of her success, though, might be due to the fact that she never runs out of exciting ideas. For her latest Fenty x Puma photoshoot, Rihanna’s deconstructed pigtails breathe new life into a classic premise: a schoolgirl sitting bored in class. It’s been done by so many of Rih’s fellow pop stars (and brand campaigns for that matter), but she managed to make the concept feel totally different and completely unique by adding a punk-rock and anime-inspired influences throughout the promotional shoot.

When Rih first posted the video celebrating the impending release of the new Fenty x Puma Phatty Creepers, many fans thought she was teasing a music release — that’s how visually stunning and high-concept the commercial is. When clip starts, film legend Anjelica Huston plays the prototypical schoolmarm, trying to conduct a lesson while Rihanna and her fellow classmates pass notes and blow gum bubbles.

Peeking out from behind her bedazzled notebook, Rihanna’s honey-blonde hair is teased and done up in a pair of loose, deconstructed pigtails and adorned with beads, tiny braids, and double-ball hair ties. Looser, lighter pieces hang around her face, acting as pseudo-bangs. In other still shots outside the commercial video, the pigtails are topped by a massive, oversized plaid bow — the exaggerated scale feels like an anime reference point, many of which revolve around school life as a central setting.

Pigtails are always a fun move on their own, but Rihanna significantly upped the cool factor (one of her greatest skills) with her particular styling. The messy, undone nature of the look and her bright, bold accessories make the pigtails look far more effortless and punky, like she just got done thrashing around onstage.

She might not be releasing music just yet, but the fans in her comment section seem to agree this somehow feels like a creeper-clad step in that direction.