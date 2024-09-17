The endlessly creative Rihanna isn’t exactly the type to stick with one look for too terribly long, which is why her near-full year as a blonde was so surprising for fans. The rich, golden shade of honey wasn’t the shocker — it was that she maintained it through so many months, incorporating it into bobs, bangs, layered looks, and even her own short, natural curls. Now, though, just in time for fall 2024, the megastar is finally back to her roots. Rihanna’s black hair color seems richer, shinier, healthier, and glossier than ever, spotted at a recent Fenty Beauty launch event in London. It’s a testament to the fact that experimentation is always fun, but nothing compares to her signature style.

Fittingly, Rihanna unveiled the change at the celebration of her Fenty Hair product line’s arrival at U.K. department store Selfridges. Set in a deep-side part and styled into a waterfall of large, loose curls, Rihanna’s fresh hair color helped underscore the vintage-meets-modern nature of her outfit, which included a sherpa off-the-shoulder coat and a pair of pointy-toed pumps in a delicate shade of cream. Rih looked as cozy and fall-ready as humanly possible, and her hair transformation certainly played a role.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

It’s certainly been awhile since fans have seen Rihanna is her trademark shade of rich raven. Last October, she stunned them all when she stepped out with a head full of fall-friendly, red-toned curls. Then, just days later, she went even lighter with a mink-brown look. Finally, she settled on what would be her permanent look for quite a while: a lustrous honey-blonde. She maintained the color all through the tail end of fall 2023, into winter, and even kept it through this spring as she premiered her Fenty Hair line. Some looks were expertly-cut wigs, but she revealed that she actually dyed her own short, natural curls that same golden shade, too.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Rih did seem to hint that she was ready to move on from the color pretty recently, though. At the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE show, part of Paris Fashion Week’s menswear Spring/Summer 2025 presentations, she showed off a blonde-streaked black color that felt like a combination of her two favorite shades.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Considering her penchant for change, there’s no telling how long Rih’s latest look will last — just enjoy it while you can.