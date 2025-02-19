Ever since Hailey Bieber pulled off that oversized Saint Laurent suit in October (you know the one), the style set has embraced menswear with open arms. Some fashion muses have worn head-to-toe masculine moments — think Nicole Kidman’s three-piece suit at the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards or Selena Gomez’s tailored Loewe look on the March cover of Interview. On the other hand, other A-listers have gone an androgynous route, and combined classic men’s attire with feminine pieces. Most recently, on Feb. 18, Halle Berry layered a pinstripe blazer overtop a sheer lingerie dress. And just like Bieber, the Catwoman star’s latest ensemble is primed to start a trend.

Tuesday marked a major achievement for Berry: She re-launched Respin Health, a community-based platform that provides support and resources for people experiencing menopause. After promoting the rebrand all day in New York, the founder celebrated Respin with an evening out in Manhattan. While en route to the launch party, the Oscar winner was snapped by the paparazzi in an all-black look. First, she donned a double-breasted blazer with white pinstripes — a men’s must-have recently worn by Gomez, Kidman, Ciara, and more. Underneath the coat, Berry channeled her sultry side with a partially transparent LBD. The knee-length number featured a balconette bodice, corset boning, and lace embellishments toward the skirt’s hem. From there, she slipped on pointy pumps, also in black. On the accessories front, the 58-year-old chose refined gold jewelry, including a slip chain necklace and coordinating hoop earrings. A four-carat emerald ring completed her ‘fit — one she’s owned since the early 2000s.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

If you haven’t boarded the menswear bandwagon yet, take Berry’s combo as your sign to give it a go. Perhaps channel the icon’s entire look via the curated edit below.