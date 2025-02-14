Given the freezing temps in New York, it’s no surprise that fur coats are dominating the celebrity street style scene. This year alone, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Eiza González, and Jennifer Lawrence, (to name a few A-listers) have braced for the NYC chill in timeless shearling styles. In Los Angeles, however, fur outerwear is replaced with leather trench coats. The sleek, waterproof staple is just as popular as its fur counterpart — if not more, thanks to Anya Taylor-Joy, Elle Fanning, Dua Lipa, Emma Stone, and most recently, Rihanna. On Feb. 13, Rihanna paired a dark green version with snakeskin boots in L.A., marking her second leather trench look this year.

After supporting her partner, A$AP Rocky during his trial, RiRi was snapped by the paparazzi outside the L.A. courthouse. With her oldest son, RZA in her arm, the fashion muse delivered major rainy-day outfit inspo in the aforementioned topper. Her olive green AllSaints coat featured an oversized collar and ended just above her knee. She styled the trench as a coat dress by tying the belt around her waist. It’s unclear what Rihanna wore underneath the leather number, but perhaps she opted for luxe leggings and a matching sweater. In lieu of statement trousers, the “Diamonds” singer slipped on snakeskin knee-high boots from Amina Muaddi — one of her go-to labels for striking shoes. Then, she accessorized with small gold stud earrings and a black top-handle bag courtesy of Bottega Veneta. The black purse was adorned with the atelier’s signature intrecciato pattern.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

According to RiRi, the leather trench trend is here to stay. So, if you haven’t already, add the Rihanna-approved style to your closet. And while you’re at it, channel the icon’s entire ensemble via the curated edit below.