After nearly a quarter of a decade, one of film and literature’s favorite anti-heroines is making her comeback. Bridget Jones’s Diary was not just Renée Zellweger’s career-defining role: It gave single women in their 30s permission to be independent, imperfect, and still seeking love. And while the Oscar-winner has since filled her resume with a series of other memorable roles, she’s still lovingly attached to the British publicity assistant with a complicated romantic life. So of course fans couldn’t be more excited that Zellweger is stepping back into the role this Valentine’s Day, albeit with some modern updates. The same can be said about the actor herself. In fact, her revamped self has now been reflected on the outside with a freshly chopped pixie haircut, which she debuted on the February cover of British Vogue.

Both the cover and the feature (and interview with co-star Hugh Grant) included in the latest issue of the UK-based fashion magazine presents Zellweger in her androgynous new cut, which hairstylist Syd Hayes says was inspired by David Bowie in style and her aforementioned rom-com character in texture. Prior to the shoot with photographer Nikolai von Bismarck, the actor was sporting golden blonde highlighted hair that fell a few inches below her shoulder, so this was certainly a dramatic change.

That said, Hayes — who has also created iconic hair looks for the likes of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell — says the cover star was ready for a transformation. “She was so open to it. It wasn’t about Bridget, but more about her as a person,” he told British Vogue. “When people go for a cut that’s too in-between and not big or bold enough, you don’t get the dramatic effect. You don’t get the wow factor. That’s why Reneé was so cool; she felt the cut. She believed in it.” Zellweger’s boyish cut was enhanced by chic menswear styles, like a Giorgio Armani blazer, Prada button down, and oversized Gucci overcoat.

To achieve his desired piece-y effect, Hayes says he used clippers to get a closely crop at the actor’s neck, then applied a volumizing spray before blowing her hair in all directions. For the lived-in, slightly grungy finish, he worked in two styling products: A styling cream and SPF oil spray.

Zellweger joins stars like Emma Stone and Brie Larson, who also recently debuted pixie cuts — albeit for their latest roles. As for the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy lead character, you can count on her to have the kind of relatable messy updos the world first fell in love with in 2001.